The Netflix series about the mystery of a family that baffles the residents of a community in the United States

The series produced by Ryan Murphy, the creator behind Netflix’s latest Jeffrey Dahmer trend, tells the story of Derek and Maria Broaddus, who believed that they had acquired the house of their dreams, but lived a nightmare. In 2014, the family moved into their new home in 657 Boulevard, NJ, and soon they began to receive different letters signed by someone who called himself The Watcher, who knew many lurid details. Now, the residents of this community have opened up and shared their perceptions of those letters.

The new Netflix drama, which is divided into seven parts, is based on the Mary and Derek Broaddus story who bought their old house at 657 Boulevard. At first, it seemed to them that they had achieved a great transaction, a six-bedroom property in Westfield for $1.3 million, but just a few days later the first note arrived. That person knew intimate details of his life, of the house and made terrifying warnings, as if no one would hear the children who went down to the basement scream because “they didn’t want to make 657 boulevard mad”.

Although over the years some neighbors have left, others were there at that time and allowed the true story to be reconstructed, far beyond what will be seen on the screen. The middle The Sun compiled several of their testimonies.

The house is where the Broaddus family received threatening letters Adam Gray/SWNS for The US Sun

Kimberly Sorrentino has lived on the Boulevard for 30 years and saw the former owners of the property (before the Broaddus): “It was a crazy house. A bachelor house before it went private,” she claimed. When she saw it for sale, she didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary: “I thought it was a good price“, said. Despite the series at the door, the woman does not see anything scary in the story: “I would say that carjackings in this city are much more serious than The Watcher.”

Kimberly’s was a popular opinion because a neighbor expressed her vision and assured that she was not worried about the series either. She participated in the voluntary DNA tests as part of the investigation of the mysterious letters: “Two detectives came … and I knew I was not part of anything, but it was strange,” he recalls.

In general, members of the community had mixed reactions when they found out that their story would be in a Netflix production: “It will probably be much more dramatic than the real story”, an employee of a beauty salon told the quoted medium on Wednesday. “People haven’t heard of her,” added another.

Furthermore, one woman insisted that Westfield, with a population of just under 30,000, is a “happy little town”.

Although not shocked by the production, several residents and community members witnessed news trucks drive by when the letters were part of the coverage. A woman dining with her mother and her daughter at Vicki’s Diner “felt bad” for the family at the time. I think it was someone joking”, he said about the mysterious notes. Meanwhile, the new generations are much more relaxed. Her daughter, Eve Crandall, added that she planned to throw a party to watch the Netflix series.

Netflix’s new series The Watcher is based on a real-life case

According to true story reports, the first letter arrived at the Broaddus mailbox addressed “to the new owner”, where they told him that they had obtained it unfairly and accused him of destroying it with his renovations. The Watcher wrote that his grandfather watched the property in the 1920s, his father in the 1960s, and now it was his turn, alleging that his walls hid something dark.

Derek would also have received one with many threats: “Maybe something as simple as a minor illness that never seems to go away but makes you feel bad day after day after day after day. Perhaps the mysterious death of a pet. Loved ones die suddenly. Planes, cars and bicycles collide. Bones break.”

With disturbing messages, They called the police, but there were no concrete clues and they could not take action. The Broaddus decided to do their research and contacted former owners., who confirmed that they had received similar letters, but not as aggressive. Then the fear invaded them and they moved again, without knowing who was hiding behind the signature of The Watcher.

When the news went national, even several detectives joined the search, but they found nothing. According to NewsweekMaria had symptoms of post-traumatic stress because of what those letters said.

Finally, in 2016, the Broadduses found someone to rent the house. In 2019, they got rid of it and sold it for $400,000, a much lower price than what they had paid.

