The millionaire life of Antonio de la Rúa: the manager who became a hotel tycoon will do everything possible for Shakira to move and resume her career in Miami, away from Piqué | People | Entertainment

The breakup of Shakira and Antonio de la Rúa was a bitter chapter that culminated in a lawsuit in the United States, in which the Argentine claimed that he had contributed to the singer’s economic success and therefore claimed more than 70 million euros. However, the bond that united them for more than a decade kept them as partners and a couple during the years of Colombian fame.

When the rumors spoke of the romance between Piqué and the woman from Barranquilla, with the discretion that characterizes her, the singer decided to announce the end of that relationship in early 2011, emphasizing that their life as “partners and work” would continue, detailed the magazine Hola .

“We move forward as partners, working hand in hand and in close communication. Our friendship and understanding is unbreakable and indestructible”, said the interpreter of “Waka Waka” at that time, but from words to deeds, not everything happened that way.

In 2019, the death of former President Fernando de la Rúa brought them together again and the artist showed that this friendship was eternal, by sending an emotional condolence in which she fired her former father-in-law.

Shakira and Antonio de la Rúa could continue their business

Over the years, Antonio de la Rúa settled in Berlin with his family, after marrying a former beauty queen, the Colombian model Daniela Ramos, with whom he had two children: Zulú and Mael. Although this union also ended in seven years of marriage, his life continued in Europe, as well as his work as an entrepreneur.

Now, two months ago, the Argentine press announced news about the life of the son of the former president of the South American country, when talking about the significant investment he would make in his country to make the opening of a large hotel a reality.

From the program “A la tarde” on the América TV channel, the presenters praised Antonio de la Rúa’s career in the hotel industry, where he manages vacation spaces in Africa, the Riviera Maya in Mexico and the Bahamas.

“He disembarks in Argentina with an exorbitant figure and promises a seven-star hotel. He bought it for 7 million dollars and it has 140 rooms, a swimming pool, cafe, restaurant and a library bar”, assured the commentators, highlighting the investment that it promises for their region.

The possible move to Miami

Without a doubt, de la Rúa’s life changed, and from manager he became a prosperous businessman who now wants his ex to set foot in the United States. Since the singer announced that everything was over with Piqué, the rumors between the ex-partner were revived.

And according to a review by El Universal, Shakira’s ex currently proposes that she return to the city where she managed her international career, when they were still partners and boyfriends.

According to the aforementioned Mexican newspaper, his intention is to get the interpreter to live again in Miami and move away from Barcelona where he built a home with the player.

The presenters affirm that the cannabis business in Colombia would be the investment that currently unites Shakira and de la Rúa, and that led them to have a secret meeting in the United States. For this reason, they dare to mention that the relationship between the two never ended, maintaining closeness through third parties.

With the negotiations for the custody of the children of Shakira and Piqué, the rumor that he is leaving Spain is still latent with the intention of rebuilding a life far away from the footballer. (AND)

