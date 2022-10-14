Entertainment

The messages between Jennifer Lopez and Leonardo DiCaprio: “Hello baby, I want to relax”

Photo of CodeList CodeList40 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

The actress, singer-songwriter and dancer Jennifer Lopez, has become news because of an extra series of messages that she shared with Leonardo Dicaprio. The American producer, designer and businesswoman also recently married actor Ben Affleck, so the messages sparked several rumors.

Jennifer Lopez She has sold more than 50 million records in the world, so her fame has led her to meet multiple stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio. Leonard is a renowned multi-award winning American actor, film producer and environmentalist.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList40 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

multiple Cuban artists applaud her for her great performance

2 weeks ago

They are her 5 most flirty photos on Instagram

2 weeks ago

Rubí, “the most famous fifteen-year-old”, confesses to being bisexual

1 week ago

In his last days Andrés García reveals his greatest suffering

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button