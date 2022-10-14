The messages between Jennifer Lopez and Leonardo DiCaprio: “Hello baby, I want to relax”

The actress, singer-songwriter and dancer Jennifer Lopez, has become news because of an extra series of messages that she shared with Leonardo Dicaprio. The American producer, designer and businesswoman also recently married actor Ben Affleck, so the messages sparked several rumors.

Jennifer Lopez She has sold more than 50 million records in the world, so her fame has led her to meet multiple stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio. Leonard is a renowned multi-award winning American actor, film producer and environmentalist.

Jennifer Lopez Y Leonardo Dicaprio They seem to have known each other for several years, so both celebrities have developed a great trust in each other. But why have speculations arisen about their relationship? Everything is due to the fact that a video of an interview between the singer and the host of “Late Late Show” has recently come to light. james corden.

in said video Corden He asked lopez your cell phone to see your contacts and noticing that Jennifer I had scheduled Leonardo Dicaprio, the presenter challenged the artist to send him strange messages. It is so james corden wrote: “Hey Leo”, when lopez he interrupted and said, “Don’t say Leo because I never call him Leo”; So the message was changed to: “Hey baby, I feel like chilling, any suggestions? Let me know JLo. You know from the block.”

Incredibly to the message of Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo Dicaprio responded promptly. “You mean tonight, boo-boo? At the club?” wrote DiCaprio. This generated that james corden and the artist will burst out laughing at the funny nickname. another time Jennifer Lopez noted that he later explained the whole situation to Leonardo Dicaprio so that there would be no misunderstandings.