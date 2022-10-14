The illusion that Pablo Lyle will not be able to fulfill in prison and could make more than one cry

paul lyle

Pablo Lyle has been one of the most talked about celebrities in recent years and not for the best reasons. More than one will know his unfortunate story where he was involved in an altercation where a man ended up losing his life on US soil. This happened in 2019 but so far the consequences have been definitive.

His legal process took too long and he was even under house arrest for a while. However, the trial finally came and the legal decision has been to convict him of voluntary manslaughter, despite the efforts of Lyle’s legal team.

It has not yet been defined how many years the penance he will have to fulfill will be, but now it has been revealed that Lyle had an illusion that will break more than one heart.

“In November my birthday is and I hope to be home,” Lyle would have revealed to his friend Horacio Pancheri, adding:

“I am in shock, no, no, no, very sad; very bad, very sad because he is my friend, it is complicated, I am very sorry. For the widow, I am very sorry for what happened, I tell Pablo that God be with him in this time, to Ana, here I am for whatever you need.”