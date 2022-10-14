The day the March massacre began, four MS-13 leaders left Zacatecoluca

Read in Spanish

On Friday, March 25, at 2:30 in the afternoon, a state vehicle left the Zacatecoluca Penal Center for a private hospital in the capital, carrying on board Borromeo Enrique Henríquez, alias “Devil of Hollywood”, one of the most recognized leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha-13. The transfer, which was recorded in official documents to which El Faro has had access, is especially relevant because, hours before, a massacre perpetrated by MS-13 had begun in which 87 Salvadorans were killed during a single weekend; and that meant a break in the negotiation with the Government and the beginning of the Exception Regime.

Details of this movement appear in a prison intelligence report: “El Diablito” was transferred in a vehicle with official license plate N-7877, driven by an official motorist and two guards. This newspaper confirmed that the license plate corresponds to a 2013 Ford brand “panel” vehicle, assigned to the General Directorate of Penal Centers, directed by Vice Minister Osiris Luna Meza.

According to the police report, the vehicle traveled about 60 kilometers from the maximum security prison to the Baptist Hospital, a private clinic in San Salvador a few meters from the Rosales Hospital, despite the fact that the municipality of Zacatecoluca has the Santa Teresa National Hospital. , the place to which inmates with health conditions are regularly transferred from the maximum security prison.

The report, written by a police stationed in that prison and sent at the end of the day by the Zacatecoluca Subdelegation to the Subdirectorate of Specialized Operational Areas (SAEO) of the PNC and to the Joint Command of the Department of La Paz, does not record why it left Devil, if he came back that day, or how long he was gone.

That Friday closed with 14 homicides, a sudden shock for a country that, so far this year up to that date, had registered an average of 2.9 murders per day.

Twenty minutes after midnight, in the same vehicle with license plates N-7877 that had transported Henríquez ten hours earlier, personnel from the Penal Centers took three other leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha-13 to “a Private Hospital” to “have a medical consultation.” emergency”: Carlos Tiberio Ramírez Valladares, alias “Snyder” or “Tibi de Pasadena”; Saúl Ángel Turcios, alias “El Trece”, and Carlos Alberto Martínez, alias “Shaggy”. At least the first two are members of the gang leadership known as “Ranfla Histórica”.

Diablito, Snyder and Trece led the negotiations with the government of Mauricio Funes (2009-2014) known as La Tregua, and have remained at the top of the criminal structure for more than a decade. They also negotiated electoral support with Arena and the FMLN prior to the 2014 presidential elections, and participated in negotiations with the Bukele government since it came to power in June 2019, and at least until March 2022, when the massacre of Salvadorans occurred. .

Carlos Tiberio Ramírez Valladares, “Snayper”, member of the Ranfla Nacional de la Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13). Photograph taken at the Ilopango Penal Center on September 24, 2012, at an event in the framework of the Truce between the gangs and the government. Photo file El Faro

This second movement of the three criminal leaders was recorded in two reports: one from Prison Intelligence prepared by the Zacatecoluca Subdelegation and also in one of the daily reports prepared by the SAEO, reproducing the information reported by Prison Intelligence.

The names of the motorcyclists who drove both Diablito de Hollywood and the one who later drove the other three gang leaders appear in the intelligence documents obtained by this newspaper, but we omitted their identities to protect them.

According to the Penitentiary Intelligence report, these last three gang members returned to the prison at 3 in the morning on Saturday, March 26. That Saturday would end with 62 homicides, the most violent day in the last two decades in El Salvador.

Both intelligence reports were prepared and signed by Sergeant Renata Melgar.

El Faro obtained the official documents cited in this report through DDoSecrets, –Distributed Denial of Secrets– that he received them from ‘Guacamaya’, a group of hackers who compromised the email servers of the Salvadoran security forces, extracting 4,000 gigabytes of information from the PNC and another 50 gigabytes from the Armed Forces.

Guacamaya has distributed the leak through two intermediaries: Enlace Hacktivista and DDoSecrets, which in turn have given access to the leak to journalists from Mexico, the United States, Chile and Colombia. The only visible face of DDoSecrets is Emma Best, a journalist from the United States who is recognized for defending the total transparency of public information and was part of Wikileaks.

In the same leak, the Guacamaya collective also extracted thousands of gigabytes of information from the armies of Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia. The president of Mexico has confirmed the veracity of the hacking in that country, while in Chile revelations from the emails led to the resignation in September of the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces.

macaw is proclaimed against of the “terrorism” of the post-colonial nation-states of the hemisphere and considers that the security forces are “the guarantee of dominance of North American imperialism (and) of the extractivist presence of the Global North”. Last year, Guacamaya leaked eight million documents from the Solway mining company in Guatemala, documenting the extensive use of bribery, disinformation and police repression for the Russian-Swiss capital company to maintain its operations in El Estor, Izabal, despite the cessation of operations ordered by the Constitutional Court.

El Faro also obtained a package of leaks from Guacamaya through Hacktivistas, and compared them with the first package confirming that they are the same documents.

Neither the General Directorate of Penal Centers nor the National Civil Police responded to El Faro’s written requests sent on Thursday, October 6 and Friday, October 7, requesting official explanations for the gang members’ departures.

El Faro called the Baptist Hospital four times during different hours of those same days and spoke with hospital personnel to explain the circumstance in which the hospital would appear mentioned. In addition, this newspaper sent an explanation of the findings by email asking for the position of the hospital. There was no answer.

Exits of healthy gang members to hospitals were common

In November 2021, La Prensa Gráfica revealed that these same gang members —Diablito, Trece, Snyder and Shaggy— left the Zacatecoluca prison at least once a month since 2019without presenting health problems, to meet at the Santa Teresa de Zacatecoluca Hospital with the director of Penal Centers, Osiris Luna Meza.

Another prison intelligence report held by El Faro, dated September 30, 2021, recorded the departure of Diablito, Trece and Snyder to the Rosales Hospital in San Salvador aboard a vehicle with license plates N-5661.

Those of these gang leaders are not the only suspicious movements justified in the official registry as medical appointments: in January 2021, this newspaper published that the General Directorate of Penal Centers removed another member of the Mara Salvatrucha-13 in October 2020: Danilo Antonio Colocho Hernandezalias “Chino Milo”, from the Izalco Phase III Prison, to the Zacatecoluca hospital — some 128 kilometers away — despite the fact that the prison doctor had opposed this transfer, leaving a written report certifying that The gang member enjoyed perfect health.

But the documents obtained by Guacamaya indicate that these departures by the four ranfleros occurred on the same weekend that negotiations between the government and MS-13 broke down. In April of this year, spokesmen for that gang told El Faro that they ordered the massacre in revenge against the Government of Nayib Bukele for what they considered a ‘betrayal’ to the agreements held with the president, whom they called “Batman”, at least since the end of 2019. According to the spokespersons of that criminal structure, the negotiations with the Government broke down after the Police arrested a group of gang members who were traveling in an official vehicle, driven by a driver paid by the State, and who had the protection of the general director of prisons, Osiris Luna Meza.

The National Ranfla met on September 27, 2012 at the Ciudad Barrios Penal Center. Photo by El Faro/RUIDO Photo: Pau Coll

In May El Faro questioned the spokesmen about the identity of those captured and the details of the operation of their arrest. They limited themselves to saying that between Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26, several national leaders of his gang left prison for a “private clinic in Monserrat.”

“In those days when that happened (the March massacre), look at who came there (to the private clinic) and draw your conclusions. Look who got down there and check from which penitentiary they got down. There he will discover all that, there were people from outside and people from inside (from the prisons). It is a private clinic. People came from the streets and people from prisons. There they will solve all the things they are asking. After that cryptic conversation, the MS-13 representatives stopped having communication with this newspaper.

The Baptist Hospital, to which, according to the intelligence report, Diablito was transferred, does not coincide with the location of the private clinic where, according to the gang members, his gang companions would have been found. The rest of the operation yes.

Also in May, El Faro revealed that the head of the Reconstruction of the Social Fabric, Carlos Marroquín, tried, between Friday the 25th and Saturday, to mediate between the MS-13 and President Bukele so that the massacre would not break the negotiations in course since the beginning of the current administration. In the audios published by El Faro, secretly recorded by the gang member, Marroquín reveals that he served as spokesperson for an ultimatum that the gang intended to impose on the government: MS-13 demanded the release of its members within a maximum period of 72 hours. But, according to what Marroquín tells the gang member, Bukele rejected the demand and considered the negotiations broken.

On March 27, the president asked the Assembly on Twitter to decree an Exception Regime, which allows the Police to capture suspects without the need for a court order. The Assembly, with an official majority, approved the regime that same night, and it remains in force.