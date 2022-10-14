The dark presence of Benito Rivers in the recordings of “Neighbors”

Benito Rivers and his ghost in neighbors

October 13, 2022 3:54 p.m.

The Neighbors program was a production by Eugenio Derbez, in which he continues to entertain us with his funny stories, the melodrama of the program takes place in a building in a humble neighborhood in Mexico City, and as is common in our country the differences that occur between the neighbors cannot be missed, said building has different families.

One of them is that of the Rivers, who have Benito Rivers as a son who was played by the actor Octavio Ocana when he was just 5 years old, unfortunately the actor lost his life a few months ago and after long 16 years the production is not the same without the actor, because he was the boy who won the affection of the public which he filled with tenderness.

We all know the story of Benito Rivers, the boy who was exploited by his parents who clung to being an actor, after his death the cast of Neighbors was very affected by the news, and they continued with the plans for the new season, including some of his companions assure that his spirit accompanies them in the recordings of the new season, one of the most affected actors has been Cesar Bono who gave life to Benito’s father and cannot assimilate his loss.

The passing of Benito Rivers

Octavio Ocanaa was involved in a terrible confusion on the part of the police, since his death has been very controversial, there are many versions about what really happened, the first version ensures that the actor was under the influence of substances harmful to health, later it has been said that it was a police chase when he confused his vehicle with that of another person and suffered bullet wounds.