That’s love! Fan gets 4 tattoos in honor of Belinda, the ‘Queen of Moorings’

On October 11, the singer Belinda offered a concert at the Benito Juárez Auditorium, in Jalisco, in which she surprised her fans by singing one of her most requested songs: ‘Sapito’; She also presented a prayer in which she proclaimed herself “Patron of the bum-fucked”:

“Santa Belinda de los amores, patron saint of buggers, queen of moorings and the enchanted toadI ask you to perform a miracle for me so that they fall in love with me and that they have my name tattooed, amen”, this in apparent reference to all their ex-partners, since most of them captured their name or face on their skin.

And it seems that the prayer had an effect on one of his fansbecause the man from Puebla identified as @juanmunchi on TikTok, shared the process of not one, but of four tattoos that were made in honor of the singer:

“As I’m buggered with Beli, well, I went to tattoo her,” then showed one of her legs where she captured Belinda’s face: “obviously her precious little face.” Then on the inside of her arm she put ‘Utopía’, the name of the interpreter’s second studio album.

Above her left knee she placed ‘Belinda’, the title of her first album; On the same limb she tattooed the name of her third production ‘Catarsis’ and clarified that ‘Carpe Diem’, her second album, already had it engraved on her skin.

Finally, in that publication of October 12, he assured: “before the concert in Tijuana I make myself one that says ‘Beli’ and a heart on the ankle that reminds me of the madness of affection”.

And he finished off the publication by writing: “I already got Beli’s tattoos! Patron of the assholes. Belinda I love you forever. You were my first love, for you I lost my fear”.