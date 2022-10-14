Tension between the US and Saudi Arabia continues to rise

Tension continues to rise between Saudi Arabia and the United States, which had particularly tough exchanges last Thursday over oil production and, more broadly, over Riyadh’s attitude toward Moscow.

The Saudis responded, in a rare statement, to criticism from the United States, which accuses them of having cut black gold production to “align” with the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Saudi Arabia viewed the statements … which described the decision as a position taken by the kingdom in international conflicts and as politically motivated against the United States,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Opec+, which brings together the 13 members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) led by Saudi Arabia, and 10 partners led by Russia, decided last week to cut their production quotas to support crude oil prices.

“Wrong direction”

US President Joe Biden warned that there will be “consequences” for this decision, which could favor Russia by supporting or boosting prices. Moscow needs your oil revenues to finance its war in Ukraine.