Tata Martino will send a preliminary list of 55 players heading to Qatar 2022

As part of the FIFA processes and derived from the Covid-19 pandemic, the coach of the Mexico National Team, Gerardo Martinowill send a first list of 55 players facing the Qatar World Cup 2022. Of the last call of 31 players for the recent FIFA Date, the list of 26 footballers that will travel with the Tri to the World Cup, which will have to be announced no later than November 14th6 days before the start of the competition.

In this 55 item list that will be released today, will include some players who saw activity mainly in the preparation matches outside the FIFA Date against Peru and Colombia and of which the Argentine coach had to use the MX League.

From this list, reported the president of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF), louis yoncan be done last minute changesso the player who is not included in the total cannot be taken into account for a possible substitution.

“A list of 55 players has to be determined. It is very important because after determining this list there is no way to include anyone else, whatever changes are made later, the player has to be within this list of 55; It will be a important moment on our way to Qatar”, Said the manager at a conference on October 11.

Under these guidelines, 31 of the 55 footballers that will make up this list, are those who traveled to the United States on the last FIFA Datewhere El Tri beat the Peruvian National Team and fell to Colombia.

Tata Martino’s most recent list

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera and Rodolfo Cota

Guillermo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera and Rodolfo Cota Defenses: César Montes, Jesús Angulo, Johan Vásquez, Néstor Araujo, Héctor Moreno, Gerardo Arteaga, Jesús Gallardo, Kevin Álvarez and Jorge Sánchez.

César Montes, Jesús Angulo, Johan Vásquez, Néstor Araujo, Héctor Moreno, Gerardo Arteaga, Jesús Gallardo, Kevin Álvarez and Jorge Sánchez. Media: Edson Álvarez, Luis Chávez, Carlos Rodríguez, Erick Gutiérrez, Erick Sánchez, Fernando Beltrán, Orbelín Pineda, Luis Romo, Héctor Herrera and Andrés Guardado

Edson Álvarez, Luis Chávez, Carlos Rodríguez, Erick Gutiérrez, Erick Sánchez, Fernando Beltrán, Orbelín Pineda, Luis Romo, Héctor Herrera and Andrés Guardado Forwards: Alexis Vega, Hirving Lozano, Uriel Antuna, Roberto Alvarado, Diego Lainez, Raúl Jiménez, Henry Martín, Rogelio Funes Mori and Santiago Giménez.

The 24 that would complete the list of 55 They are mainly from Liga MX, although there are some that work in Europe such as Marcelo Flores Y Alonso Acevesat Real Oviedo; Jordan Carrilloat Sporting de Gijón, all three in the Spanish Second Division.

It should be noted that although the final list will be announced until November 14ththe players who do not make the trip to Spain for the last two friendly games before the World Cup, they will have zero chances to play the next World Cup.

The footballers who could be in the list of 55

Some of the players that would complement the list of 55 are some old acquaintances that Martino himself has had under his orders in the Mexican National Team, but that today they see it very difficult for them to be in qataras is the case with Carlos Salcedoor others, who will be called only to have them as an emergency, such is the case of the goalkeeper Charles Acevedo.

Edward AguirreJonathan Orozco, Gilberto Sepulveda, Erik Lyra, Carlos Acevedo, Sebastian Cordova, Julian Araujo, Marcelo Flores, rudolph PizarroIsrael Reyes, Erick Aguirre, Julio Domínguez, Arturo Ortiz, Luis Olivas, Jonathan dos SanosOsvaldo Rodríguez, Alan Cervantes, Efraín Álvarez, Luis Rodríguez, Joaquín Esquivel, Alonso Aceves, Carlos SalcedoJordan Carrillo and Jesús Alcantar would complement the list.