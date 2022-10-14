Spoiled player of the Chivas fans could leave soon by decision of Amaury Vergara

A Guadalajara footballer could also have lived his last minutes with the red and white shirt in this Apertura 2022.

The disqualification in the Apertura 2022 has caused Chivas to take things very seriously in terms of the restructuring that it is carrying out andl Council commanded by Amaury Vergaraso patience has run out with the players and they would not be tempted to part with one of the players spoiled by the red and white fans.

The changes inside Guadalajara are taking place graduallysince Ricardo Peláez was dismissed as Sports Director first, later the first two casualties from the squad were announced: Jesús Molina and Miguel Ponce, who did not renew their contract with the rojiblancos.

Nevertheless, more departures are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks of the institution, although this will depend on the designation and the analysis carried out by the new Sports Director, where one of the players to review will be Cristian Calderón.

Poll Would you like the permanence of Chicote in Chivas? Would you like the permanence of Chicote in Chivas? 505 PEOPLE ALREADY VOTED

A source confirmed to Rebaño Pasión that Amaury Vergara is not pleased with the behavior that Chicote has had since he arrived at the institution, since despite the constant scolding and punishments implemented by Ricardo Peláez, the player has continued to commit indiscipline.

Could you stay in Chivas?

The truth is that yes there is a possibility that Calderón remains in the fold and that depends on the appointment of the new Sports Director, since he, together with the coaching staff that is chosen to lead the next semester, will analyze the team’s ups and downs for the next semester.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!