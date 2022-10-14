SpaceX can no longer pay for satellite services in Ukraine

Musk’s plan to end the war irritates Zelensky 0:44

(CNN) — Since they began arriving in Ukraine last spring, Elon Musk’s SpaceX-manufactured Starlink satellite internet terminals have been a vital source of communication for Ukraine’s armed forces, allowing them to fight and stay connected even when cell phone networks and Internet have been destroyed during the Russian invasion.

So far, approximately 20,000 Starlink satellite units have been donated to Ukraine, and Musk tweeted on Friday that “the operation has cost SpaceX US$ 80 million and will exceed US$ 100 million by the end of the year”.

But those charitable contributions may be coming to an end, as SpaceX has warned the Pentagon it may stop funding service in Ukraine unless the US military puts up tens of millions of dollars a month.

Documents obtained by CNN show that last month, Musk’s SpaceX sent a letter to the Pentagon saying it can no longer continue funding the Starlink service as it has. The letter also requested that the Pentagon take over funding for Ukraine’s government and military use of Starlink, which SpaceX said would cost more than $120 million over the rest of the year and could cost close to $400 million over the next year. the next 12 months.

“We are not in a position to continue donating terminals to Ukraine, or to fund existing terminals for an indefinite period of time,” SpaceX’s director of government sales wrote to the Pentagon in the September letter.

Among the SpaceX documents sent to the Pentagon and seen by CNN is a previously unreported direct request made to Musk in July by the Ukrainian Army’s Commanding General, General Valerii Zaluzhniy, for nearly 8,000 more Starlink terminals.

In a separate cover letter to the Pentagon, an outside consultant working for SpaceX wrote: “SpaceX faces terribly difficult decisions here. I don’t think they have the financial capacity to provide additional terminals or services as requested by General Zaluzhniy.”

The documents, which have not been previously reported, provide an unusual breakdown of SpaceX’s own internal numbers at Starlink, detailing the costs and payments associated with the thousands of terminals in Ukraine. They also shed new light on behind-the-scenes negotiations that have provided millions of dollars worth of communications hardware and services to Ukraine at little cost to Kyiv.

The letters come amid recent reports of widespread Starlink outages as Ukrainian troops try to retake Russian-held ground in the eastern and southern parts of the country.

Sources familiar with the blackouts said they suddenly affected the entire front line as it was on September 30. “That has affected all the efforts of the Ukrainians to overcome that front,” said a person familiar with the outages who spoke to CNN on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive talks. “Starlink is the primary way units on the battlefield have to communicate.”

There was no warning for the Ukrainian forces, a second person said, adding that now when Ukraine liberates an area, it must be requested that Starlink services be activated.

The Financial Times was the first to report on the outages that resulted in a “catastrophic” communication loss, a senior Ukrainian official said. In a tweet responding to the article, Musk did not dispute the interruption, saying that what happens on the battlefield is classified.

SpaceX’s suggestion that it stop funding Starlink also comes amid growing concern in Ukraine about Musk’s allegiance. Musk recently tweeted a controversial peace plan that would see Ukraine give up Crimea and control the eastern Lugansk and Donetsk regions.

After Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky questioned whose side Musk is on, he responded that he “is still very supportive of Ukraine” but fears a “massive escalation.”

Musk also argued privately last month that Ukraine doesn’t want peace negotiations right now and that if they went through with his plan, “Russia would agree to those terms,” ​​according to a person who heard them.

“Ukraine knows that its current government and wartime efforts are totally dependent on Starlink,” the person familiar with the discussions said. “The decision to keep Starlink running or not is completely in the hands of one man. That’s Elon Musk. He has not been chosen, no one decided to give him that power. He has it for the technology and the company that he built.”

On Tuesday, Musk denied a report that he spoke directly with Putin about Ukraine. On Thursday, when a Ukrainian minister tweeted that Starlink is essential to Ukraine’s infrastructure, Musk answered: “No problem. Pleased to support Ukraine.”

“The Boldness of Looking Like Heroes”

After more than seven months of war, it’s hard to overstate the impact Starlink has had on Ukraine. The Kyiv government, Ukrainian troops, and NGOs and civilians alike have relied on the agile, compact, and easy-to-use units created by SpaceX. It is not only used for voice and electronic communication, but to help fly drones and send video to correct artillery fire.

CNN has observed its use on numerous Ukrainian bases.

“Starlink has been absolutely essential because the Russians have targeted Ukrainian communications infrastructure,” said Dimitri Alperovitch, co-founder of the Silverado Policy Accelerator, a think tank. “Without that they would be operating really blind in many cases.”

Although Musk has received widespread praise and thanks for responding to requests for Starlink service to Ukraine just as the war was beginning, in reality, the vast majority of the 20,000 terminals have received full or partial funding from outside sources, including the US government. the UK and Poland, according to SpaceX’s letter to the Pentagon.

SpaceX’s request that the US military foot the bill has irked top Pentagon brass, with a senior defense official telling CNN that SpaceX has “the nerve to look like heroes” while others pay so much and are now presented with a bill. tens of millions a month.

According to SpaceX figures shared with the Pentagon, about 85% of Ukraine’s 20,000 terminals were paid for, in whole or in part, by countries such as the United States and Poland or other entities. Those entities also paid for about 30% of internet connectivity, which SpaceX says costs $4,500 a month per unit for the most advanced service. (Over the weekend, Musk tweeted that there are some 25,000 terminals in Ukraine.)

In his July letter to Musk, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief General Zaluzhniy praised the “exceptional utility” of the Starlink units, saying the military had deployed some 4,000 terminals. However, some 500 terminals a month are destroyed in the fighting, Zaluzhniy said, before asking for 6,200 more terminals for the Ukrainian military and intelligence services and 500 a month thereafter to make up for the losses.

SpaceX responded by asking Zaluzhniy to take his request to the Department of Defense.

On September 8, SpaceX’s senior director of government sales wrote to the Pentagon saying costs have become too high, approaching $100 million. The official asked the Department of Defense to assume Ukraine’s new request, as well as current service costs, which amount to $124 million for the remainder of 2022.

Those costs, according to the top defense official, would reach nearly $380 million for a full year.

SpaceX declined repeated requests for comment on both the outages and its recent request to the Pentagon. An attorney for Musk did not respond to a request for comment. Department of Defense spokesman Bob Ditchey told CNN, “The Department continues to work with industry to explore solutions for Ukraine’s military as they repel brutal and unprovoked aggression from Russia. We have nothing further to add at this point.” moment”.

Breaking down the costs

Initial US support for Starlink came through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which the Washington Post reported spent an estimated $3 million on hardware and services in Ukraine. The largest single payer of terminals, according to the newly obtained documents, is Poland with the payment of almost 9,000 individual terminals.

The United States has provided almost 1,700 terminals. Other contributors include the UK, NGOs and crowdfunding.

However, the much more expensive part is the continuous connectivity. SpaceX says it has paid for around 70% of the service provided to Ukraine and claims to have offered the highest level ($4,500 a month) to all terminals in Ukraine, even though most have only signed up for the service. cheaper than $500 a month.

The terminals themselves cost $1,500 and $2,500 for the two models shipped to Ukraine, the documents say, while consumer models on Starlink’s website are much cheaper and service in Ukraine is just $1. 60 per month.

That’s just 1.3% of the service fee that SpaceX says it needs the Pentagon to start paying.

“You could say he’s trying to get money from the government or just trying to say ‘I don’t want to be a part of this anymore,'” said the person familiar with Ukraine’s requests for Starlink. Given the recent disruptions and Musk’s reputation for being unpredictable, “feelings are running high on the Ukrainian side,” this person said.

Musk is the largest shareholder in the private company SpaceX. In May, SpaceX revealed that its valuation had risen to $127 billion and it has raised $2 billion this year, CNBC reported.

Last week, Musk faced a barrage of criticism on Twitter, including from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, after laying out his peace plan to end the war in a series of tweets. He would include giving Crimea to Russia and holding referendums again, this time supervised by the United Nations, in the four regions that Russia recently illegally annexed.

He echoed comments he had made last month at an exclusive behind-closed-doors conference in Aspen, Colorado called “The Weekend,” in which Musk told a roomful of attendees that Ukraine should seek peace now. because he has had recent victories.

“This is the time to do it. They don’t want to do it, that’s for sure. But this is the time to do it,” he said, according to one person in the room. “Everyone wants to seek peace when they’re losing, but they don’t want to seek peace when they’re winning. For now.”