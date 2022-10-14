Shakira’s ex, Antonio de la Rúa, BREAK THE SILENCE about the possible reunion in Miami

Colombian singer Shakira 45 years old follows every movement of her ex-partner’s lawyers, Gerard Piqué, in the midst of negotiations for the possession of their children Milan and Sasha. Currently the children share time equally with each of her parents, but if the artist moves from Barcelona, ​​times will be different.

The truth is Shakira she continues with the idea of ​​starting a new life in Miami but wants her children to live with her just like their parents. Until they reach an agreement with Gerard Piqué The singer will not leave Spain, but in recent weeks it has been said that she is in contact with her ex, Antonio de la Rúa, and that he would wait for her in the United States.

Shakira He only spoke about his present and his separation a month ago for Elle magazine in Spain, it was when he gave an exclusive in which he took great care of the details but still gave strong statements. After that she didn’t turn around when referring to the subject, while Pique remain silent.

Shakira in Elle. Source: Terra archive

Now, who spoke of this possible reunion in Miami with Shakirawas his most recent ex, Antonio de la Rua. The scoop was announced on the Argentine radio program ‘Miter Live’ with the journalist Juan Etchegoyen. “A few days ago the news came out that Shakira and Antonio were going to meet again in Miami and it also transpired that they both had a professional project together… Well, I spoke with the businessman,” said the professional.

Antonio del Rúa with one of his sons. Source: instagram @antdelarua

“Obviously, first I asked him if there was a possibility of interviewing him and he answered me bluntly: ‘hehehe, it’s that I haven’t done interviews for many years, but I promise to let you know if I change my position,'” Etchegoyen assured and added about the reunion with Shakira: “Once he answered that, I asked him what we all want to know: whether or not there is a link with the singer and there he preferred not to say anything at all, he gave me a literal look, although for me this says a lot, everything is said, what do they want tell them”.