Shakira’s ex, Antonio de la Rúa, BREAK THE SILENCE about the possible reunion in Miami

Colombian singer Shakira 45 years old follows every movement of her ex-partner’s lawyers, Gerard Piqué, in the midst of negotiations for the possession of their children Milan and Sasha. Currently the children share time equally with each of her parents, but if the artist moves from Barcelona, ​​times will be different.

The truth is Shakira she continues with the idea of ​​starting a new life in Miami but wants her children to live with her just like their parents. Until they reach an agreement with Gerard Piqué The singer will not leave Spain, but in recent weeks it has been said that she is in contact with her ex, Antonio de la Rúa, and that he would wait for her in the United States.

