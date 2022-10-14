Shakira’s alleged plan for the 2022 Qatar World Cup that could affect the Spanish footballer

According to the Spanish press, Piqué would have cheated on Shakira with the young woman Clara Chía Martí, who is currently her new sentimental partner.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué surprised the entertainment world by announcing their separation in early June in the midst of endless rumors about the alleged infidelity of the FC Barcelona player.

More than four months after this news, the Spanish central defender continues to give what to talk about due to his private life and his performance on the pitch.

On this occasion, Gerard Piqué finds himself in the eye of the hurricane after his disappointing game against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions Leaguemeeting in which he made a serious mistake that ended in a goal for the Italian team.

However, the possible elimination of FC Barcelona from this competition would not be the only problem that Piqué could face, since his separation with Shakira would give “a new blow” to the footballer.

According to the Peruvian newspaper The Republic, Shakira would be gaining ground in the world of soccer by taking away her ex-partner’s prominence and being part of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Shakira’s possible participation in the World Cup would take place at the opening of the tournamentwhere the Colombian interpreter would sing along with young stars like Dua Lipa and BTS.

“This opening ceremony has become one of the biggest events of this sports festival, as several artists have shown their talent in front of thousands of spectators. Without a doubt, Shakira has become an icon of this event and she is cataloged as the ‘Queen of the World Cups’, and it is rumored that she could appear again, ”revealed the Peruvian media.

So far, the organization of the Qatar 2022 World Cup has not yet confirmed the invited artists for the opening of the event, for what the possible participation of Shakira remains a rumor.