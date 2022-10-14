Shakira chooses an eye-catching ‘Barbiecore’ look to support her son Milan

The singer Shakira and her ex, the soccer player Gerard Piqué, met a few days ago at the baseball game his eldest son played. Each one for their part, wanted to support Milan in this important meeting that was held in the city of Valencia on the occasion of the Spanish U-11 Baseball Championship. The Colombian artist, 45, caused a huge stir upon arrival. we saw her accompanied, as always, by her brother Tonino, and did not let go of his two children’s hand. Milan wore the kit of the club he plays for, Baseball Softball Barcelona, ​​while his little brother, Sasha, wore a black T-shirt and pants and sneakers.

Shakira with pink look

However, on this occasion the most commented was not the look that the children wore but that of their mother. The interpreter of Congratulations wanted to the trend known as barbie core, in which the pink color is the great protagonist. In addition to showing off her XXL hair, Shakira wore matching glasses, a t-shirt and a hat, which contrasted with her black pants and white platform sneakers.

Shakira surprises with her pink look

To enjoy her son’s baseball game, the singer paired a pink cotton bucket hat from Moncler (the price amounts to 280 euros), a white bag of Balenciaga (specifically the model Wheel XS around 725 euros) and striking eye-catching bioplastic sunglasses with pink glass from salvatore ferragamo (They can be purchased on their website for 195 euros).

Shakira encourages her son at a game

Seeing these images, it seems that the interpreter of waka waka has a new favorite accessory. In her last public appearances, Shakira has worn the same type of hat and also maxi sunglasses. What we don’t know is if she does to go unnoticedbut her efforts would be in vain, since right now she is one of the most wanted women.

Shakira watching a game of her son

new viral theme

Whatever she does, the Colombian artist is in the news and we are not just referring to her problems with the Treasury or her separation from Piqué in the media. This same week she has made headlines again for the lyrics of her latest song. Many think that it is a clear message to her ex, since she says: “It wasn’t your fault, nor was it mine. It was the monotony’s fault“. We will have to wait until next Wednesday, October 19 to find out what the rest of the topic is like, but there is no doubt that it will give a lot to talk about.