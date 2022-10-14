Sebastián Ligarde would be fighting against a strong diagnosis

Sebastián Ligarde retired from television and started an acting school.

The actor had to close the school due to Covid-19.

In February of this year, he reappeared as the villain of ‘Quinceañera’ when recording a project with Televisa but he left the screens again, now presumably due to a health problem.

Though Sebastian Ligarde was very happy with his acting school, the ‘Quinceañera’ actor had to close it due to the Covid-19 because both he and his partner fell ill.

According to Inés Moreno, she tried to contact Sebastián for an interview when he reappeared in the recordings of a series, but did not receive a response.

“(Sebastián) gets the scare of his life because he was about to lose his partner, I spoke with him via Zoom and he told me that he was very strong, that he thought his partner would remain in his arms, they finally beat Covid So I wanted to follow up because I was interested in having an interview with him,” the journalist commented.

And he continued revealing that Sebastián finally answered him but could not grant him the interview because he is “fighting against something very strong”, “I started sending messages and after several messages that I did not answer, I told him ‘well, well, if you do not love me answer, don’t answer me’, and he told me ‘no, no, don’t scold me, what happens is that I’m fighting against something very strong‘”.

According to Inés, Sebastián Ligarde would be fighting against a tumor, “it seems that it is against a tumor that he has in the colonI did not want to ask more details, I hope the tumor is not malignant, “he reported.

In February 2022, Sebastian told himself grateful to television for receiving him again in the recording of a new project, “Serenos Morenos. The Memo and the Chato revived. Armando Araiza, a pleasure and an honor to be together again. And very grateful to Televisa for receiving me.”