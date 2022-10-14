Sebastián Córdova warns America: I want to win the Final Halftime

Midtime Editorial

It was at the beginning of 2022 that Sebastián Córdova left America after some differences with Santiago Solari. The Argentine is no longer in Coapa, the midfielder Miguel Herrera (another former American) rescued him in Tigres and now the 25-year-old footballer is clear that if he meets the Eagles in this Liguilla, he will seek to eliminate them anyway.

The Mexican player, who longs for one last chance to be part of the final list for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, assured that he has mixed feelings for a hypothetical crossing with the Eaglesto whom he says he is very fond, but today his priority is the first title of his career in Liga MX.

“I have dreamed and I have wanted that, although a part of me says no because I am from America, I grew up there, I have a great affection. But if I have to play against them and it puts me (on the way) to be champion with Tigres, I’m going to have to remove the title because I came to this team to be champion,” he told TUDN.

This Thursday marks the debut of the Tigers in the quarterfinals after eliminating Necaxa in the Repechage. The rival will be the Tuzos del Pachuca and for Francisco Sebastián it is an advantage to open the series at the University Stadium, citing as an example what happened to them the previous semester against Atlas.

“I recently commented to Nahuel that, for me, mentally it is better to start at home than to close because there is the Atlas thing in the previous tournament that we lost the first leg by a large score and we arrived at our field very pressured to have to win a large score with the same, “he said.

The Olympic bronze medalist in the Tokyo edition adds 15 of 17 games in the Apertura 2022absent only in the matches against Tijuana on Day 3 and Necaxa on the eleventh, with four goals and four assists.