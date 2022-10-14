Santiago Giménez, key in Feyenoord’s draw in the Europa League

The national striker jumped out as a starter for the first time in the four games he has played in the UEFA Europa League

Santiago Gimenez played a key role with Feyenoord in the duel this Thursday in the UEFA Europa Leagueand it is that the ‘little boy‘ collaborated in the goal with which the Dutch team tied the match against Midtjylland from Denmark.

The ‘little boy‘ made an important play in the area that culminated in the scoring of Quinten Timberwho put everything even in De Kuip, home of Feyenoordthis after receiving the assistance of Sebastian Szymanski.

Santiago Gimenez He took a ball in the area and did not stop fighting despite the iron mark of three players from the Danish team, but in the last effort, the Mexican forward gave the ball to Szymanski, who in turn saw Timber enter the area, that defined without problems for equalized.

The national striker jumped as a starter for the first time in the four games he has played in the UEFA Europa League and somewhat met the expectations of the strategist, this despite the fact that he could not continue with his goalscoring pace in the second most important club competition in Europe.

Feyenoord Getty Images

The Mexican was placed as a tip before the substitution of Danielwho is the starting center forward and who came on for the Mexican at 77′.

In the same way, he searched and fought for each of the balls and although he moved in a good way in the area, he was not able to impact in a good way the centers that his teammates put on him, this because the defense of the Midtjylland was also attentive.

For its part, the Danish team surprised by taking the lead on the scoreboard and although they later lost the advantage, they also had the strength to equalize, once again, as visitors and thus continue in the fight for the first places in the group.

Gimenez He added 140 minutes in four matches and has accumulated three goals so far this season, in addition to becoming increasingly relevant in the eredivisiewhere although he has been a substitute, the helmsman Arne Slot, gives him more minutes.

Currently, the Feyenoord is the first place in Group F, followed by the mydtjylland and under them march the Latium and the Sturm Grazwho still do not play on this date.