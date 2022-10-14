Ronaldo Veitía ASKED FOR URGENT HELP to travel to Cuba – SwingComplete

SwingComplete / contacts@swingcompleto.com

On the afternoon of this Thursday, October 13, Ronaldo Veitía Quiñones, son of the outstanding teacher and coach of cuban judoRonaldo Veitía Valdivié, also a personality of said sport worldwide, shared a message on their social networksin which he makes an urgent request for help, in relation to the transfer of his father to Cuba.

For about two months, Veitía Valdivié has been hospitalized due to different health problems, a situation that has been previously reported. But now, support is needed for his transfer to Cuba, due to inconveniences that Veitía Quiñones himself explains in his publication, which we fully share.

help request

Professor Ronaldo Veitía Valdivié needs and wishes to return to Cuba. For this, the INDER and the Consulate of our country have offered air tickets for him and a companion.

The itinerary would be Alicante-Madrid-Havana. I cannot accompany him (which would be ideal) because I have an expired Cuban passport and according to information provided by the Consulate, renewal can take up to 2 months, a time that my father cannot wait, who is still admitted after 68 days in the hospital and whose only wish is to return to their homeland. The person accompanying you has the return ticket available immediately. The flight will be carried out in business class due to the fragility of Professor Veitía’s health.

I request help from the authorities of our country or some international health organization to be able to process my passport urgently or a safe-conduct that allows me to accompany my father on his return to Cuba, to be able to leave him at the Havana airport and return immediately to Spain, the country in which I live and have my family and professional life for 17 years. Hopefully this request has some echo and receptive ears.

In the case of not being able to resolve this, my request goes in the direction of requesting a person who can accompany you on your trip, because due to your current state of health you need help during the journey. For this, they should have a valid passport, be immediately available for the trip and have the necessary physical condition to help the Professor during the journey.

It is a shame that a person who has given innumerable glories to Cuban sports is suffering so much right now and that after more than 2 months in the hospital he cannot be accompanied by someone who has been by his side during this time due to a bureaucratic process. but what is really important now is his urgent transfer to Cuba.

Please, if you are interested in helping me to resolve my father’s situation, write to my email: ihosvany70@hotmail.com

His son Ronaldo Veitia Quiñones. Alicante, Spain.