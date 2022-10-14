Robbie Coltrane, actor who played Hagrid in ‘Harry Potter’, dies
London England.
Robbie Coltranea veteran Scottish-born comedian and actor known for his starring roles in the British series Crackers and the franchise Harry Potter movieshas died, as reported by his agency WME to The Hollywood Reporter.
The renowned interpreter was 72 years old.
The boisterous and decidedly eccentric Scottishwho began his career in comedy and theater, also dominated the screen in two films from james-bond during an illustrious career on both sides of the Atlantic.
Coltrane was born as Anthony Robert McMillan on March 30, 1950 in Glasgow, Scotlandson of a doctor and teacher.
After graduating from Glasgow School of Artcontinued his art studies at Moray House College of Education in Edinburgh.
But since her attempts to become an artist failed, Coltrane he turned to comedy in Edinburgh clubs. And he changed his last name in honor of the jazz legend John Coltrane when he started performing in London.
The first television credits of Coltrane include Flash Gordon, Blackadder Y Keep It in the Family. Her other comedy credits included such series as A Kick Up the Eightieyes, The Comic Strip Y Fresh when he became a mainstay on British television screens.
The prominent role of Coltrane was to interpret Dr. Edward “Fitz” Fitzgerald, an antisocial criminal psychologist with a knack for solving crimes, in the series Crackers by Jimmy McGovern, which ran for 25 episodes between 1993 and 2006.
That winning performance BAFTA brought to Coltrane to papers in two James Bond movies when he played Valentin Zukovsky in golden eye Y The World Is Not Enough. The other great supporting roles of Coltrane they arrived when played Rubeus Hagrid the giant in the movies of Harry Potterstarting with harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 2001.
In 2019, among his most recent performances, Coltrane repeated his Hagrid’s role in the short fantasy film Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.
Coltrane wrote an autobiography Coltrane in a Cadillacand also starred in the television series of the same name in 1993, where he drove across the United States from Los Angeles to New York City in a classic 1951 Cadillac car.