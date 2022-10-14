Robbie Coltrane, actor who played Hagrid in ‘Harry Potter’, dies

Robbie Coltranea veteran Scottish-born comedian and actor known for his starring roles in the British series Crackers and the franchise Harry Potter movieshas died, as reported by his agency WME to The Hollywood Reporter.

The renowned interpreter was 72 years old.

The boisterous and decidedly eccentric Scottishwho began his career in comedy and theater, also dominated the screen in two films from james-bond during an illustrious career on both sides of the Atlantic.

Coltrane was born as Anthony Robert McMillan on March 30, 1950 in Glasgow, Scotlandson of a doctor and teacher.

After graduating from Glasgow School of Artcontinued his art studies at Moray House College of Education in Edinburgh.