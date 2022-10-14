Regina Blandón’s Olympic response to a man who criticized her

It seems that to Regina Blandon they wanted to apply a “Bibi, why can’t you be a normal person?”, but this time she did not tolerate it and put a stop: she will continue to defend diversity and a way to do it is to continue speaking with inclusive language.

Regina Blandón is a defender of rights for diversity (Photo: Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images).

The actress is one of the personalities in favor of equal rights and in pursuit of the recognition of the members of the LGBTTTIQ community. In fact, for several months in her conferences in front of the media or in her interviews she speaks with inclusive language and this seems to offend many, as happened recently with a man.

“Seeing a promotional where they announce some national theater awards, it cannot be that they insist on their little letter ‘E’, Regina Blandón when she is promoting it. Remember, inclusion is that they include people of different abilities in the awards, to cite an example” , Víctor Haragán vented.

The criticism would have been lost in the immense universe of Twitter, but the complainant decided to label the actress of Mirreyes vs Godinez. She, who could also ignore it, was not silent either and replied “come out, champion, scored. Go to sleep for a little while, if you want”.

This is not the first time that Blandón has decided to shut up. In the past, she has been more conciliatory and has explained the reason for his decision, considering that the use of inclusive language allows many people to feel safe around a figure or within a space and that, in the future, builds communities.

“We do what we can, suddenly I forget (to use it) but it’s because I’m used to trying to include it everywhere, but here we go. All we have to do is listen, speaking from absolute privilege, what What remains for me (to do) is to listen and offer my platform that, luckily and by chance, I reach more people, so what better than using it for that too, “he said in an interview with the magazine Who.

She is not closed to a debate on this either, “I do not have the absolute truth, much less, but I try to talk about things that matter to me and that I feel that… if I am lucky to reach more people out there,” he said on that occasion.

The importance of inclusive language

By gender-inclusive language is understood as the way of expressing oneself orally and in writing without discriminating against a particular sex, social gender or gender identity and without perpetuating gender stereotypesaccording to the United Nations (UN).

In this sense, the LGBTQ+ community began to use the letter ‘e’ to include genders within the language, so surely you have already heard words like ‘friend’, ‘all’, ‘we’, and more where the vowels ‘a’ and ‘o’ are substituted.

Even the Royal Academy of the Spanish Language (RAE) had also supported this form of expression when it included the term “elle” in its Word Observatory in 2020, but someone changed their minds and eliminated it.

In 2021, he responded on Twitter that the use of the “e” “as a supposed mark of inclusive gender” was unnecessary.

The debate is not just limited to the “e”. In the past, the “x” or the “@” have also been used as a way to include all genders, but perhaps what is important is to include women and sexual dissidence not represented in traditional Spanish.

