Ramón Orlando sues artistic entrepreneur

The Dominican meringue Ramon Orlandoworld famous for the late 90’s song “El venao” and other hits, sued an artistic businessman for playing his songs for more than 30 years without having a license, as established by Law 65-00 of Copyright.

The artist went this Thursday morning to the Palace of Justice to the Third Court of Instruction, where the demand against Record Mountain, by Juan Evangelista Montaño.

Ramon Orlando refused to speak to the press and referred her to her lawyer, Juan Amparo, who explained that they are willing to conciliate in the demandwhose repair would be for “hundreds of thousands of dollars”.

Amparo affirms that Montaña Récord has alleged that it has the authorization of the brothers Juan and Nelson Estévez, close and “friends” of the Dominican singer-songwriter, who also do not have authorization to reproduce the songs.

The reproductions are made, according to Amparo, on digital platforms in the United States, Mexico and Europe since the 90s, the decade of greatest growth of the also interpreter of “You bought your girlfriend” and “There is no one else”.

Juan and Nelson Estévez, close to Ramon Orlandothey have the company JNMusic, and they are also involved in the demand.

The main defendant, Juan Evangelista Montaño, despite being summoned three times by the Prosecutor’s Office, has not attended, so it will be requested that he be declared in absentia, as established in article 100 of the Criminal Procedure Code.