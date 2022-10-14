Punta Catalina has ashes for industrial use

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Thermoelectric Power Plant Punta Catalina (CTPC) will continue to operate with coal as a fuel, given the difficulties presented by the markets compared to other types of fuels such as Liquefied Natural Gas, which has begun to be scarce in Europe and has forced generators to change the mode of operation from gas to diesel.

So, the vaunted decarbonization process of the plants will not be for now. In the Punta Catalina plants, 1.2 million tons of mineral coal are purchased and as part of its planning it has an auditing company (Rina) that manages the control of emissions and monitors them every hour, said the coordinator and supervisor of the CTPC, Celso Marranzini, by participating in the Listín Diario Breakfast.

Marranzini responded that for now it is not possible to speak of a decarbonization process in the CTPC, when developed countries have returned to using it due to the problem that has been generated with natural gas, as a result of the Russian war in Ukraine.

The price of a ton of coal, which cost the country US$50, is above US$200 and futures markets project prices above US$300.

However, since the plant operates under contracts in the country, through prior tenders, maintains a fixed price of US$160 per ton and with another it operates with discounts of US$30 and US35. This mechanism has allowed it to save US$110 million from February to December, the CTPC executives explained.

ashes

The Thermoelectric Power Plant has an area called Ash Yardwith leak control of up to three levels of waterproofing protection and a model example of a sanitary landfill that isolates ashes from the environment with seven layers of fill by covering the vegetable layer (grass).

José Luis Actis assured that the plant complies with all environmental processes. He said that the ash yard is a landfill.

George Reinoso, executive director of the CTPC stressed that the ashes generated by mineral coal can be used in cement, asphalt and other industrial uses.

The CTPC buys from private companies, “everything by tender”, in countries of the United States and Colombia.

Marranzini who attended the Listín Diario Breakfast in the company of the executive director George Reinoso; José Luis Actis, reiterated that Punta Catalina has to stay in the state sector.

The generator is 100% state-owned and until the law that eliminates the CDEEE is enacted, it will be when the CTPC will be incorporated as a company.

Marranzini assured that in the CTPC they work with planning and for the coming year they have guaranteed long-term maintenancein the process of buying the spare parts and having them in the plant.

Right now the plant has generated more than 6% of what it generated last year to September 30, he said.

Catalina Point

The CTPC operates under its coordination and supervision and there is a settlement fee with the participation of the Minister of Finance, the Legal Consultant of the Executive Power.

missing details

Celso Marranzini emphasized that there are pending issues, since they received the plant without a laboratory and without a workshop, since they found a huge warehouse for the workshop, but there was nothing there.