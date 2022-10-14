Puerto Ricans spend $493 per month buying food and drinks in restaurants

There is no doubt that Puerto Ricans like to eat out or order food to enjoy at home or on the way to work, a habit that the COVID-19 pandemic has not eliminated.

On the contrary, many have increased the number of visits and annual consumption spending in food businesses. This is what emerges from the most recent edition of the ASORE Study of Trends (EAT), which the Restaurant Association of Puerto Rico entrusts to the firm The Research Office.

EAT found that Average monthly food business spending for 2022 reached $493, ​​an increase of 11% compared to 2019 and 29% compared to spending $381 in 2018.

Quick-service businesses – also known as “fast foods” – was one of the segments that registered the greatest increase in consumer spending, with an average of $24 per visit. This represents a 26% increase compared to 2019 spending. Interviewees said that, On average, they visit fast foods 7.5 times a month.

High-end restaurants (“fine dining”) also registered an increase in consumption spending, with $92 per visit, an increase of 30% versus 2019. 57% of those surveyed said they would like to visit more often.

The survey was conducted in person with 1,000 adults – between the ages of 18 and 64 – from September 2 to 23. A representative sample of various socioeconomic levels was selected from all the towns except Vieques and Culebra, and the margin of error is 3.1%.

Respondents seem to understand the challenges that owners and employees have faced to keep offering the services. Nine out of 10 are satisfied with the overall service and courtesy of the staff.

The bakeries and cafeterias are among the most visited food businesses, with 11 times a month, each. The pizzerias obtained the highest score in customer satisfaction, with 87%; and “food trucks” are more visited by men, millennials and adults of generation Z.

The deli in supermarkets turned out to be the least visited sectorjust 5% of those interviewed said they had been to one in the past three months and the level of satisfaction was 52%, the lowest among all types of food businesses analyzed.

While, in the case of ice cream parlors consumption is $24 per visit and 22% said they will spend more in the next six months. Y bar patrons spend $43 per visit and 16% estimate that this spending will increase in the next six months.

Regarding the use of technology, the use of cell phones has increased to place orders at restaurants and to pay for the order. And regarding the preference of printed versus digital menus, a slight majority (54%) prefer printed ones.

Mateo Cidre, president of ASORE, was pleased with the results of EAT. “Never before has the industry faced so many changes simultaneously. Changes that certainly forced us to rethink the way the business is conducted. Today I can tell you, after seeing the results of EAT 2022, that the restaurant industry grew in the face of these adversities and our people, the customers, understand us and support us, “he said.

Meanwhile, José Alfonso, from The Research Office firm, pointed out that the restaurant sector is entering a new normal, after the pandemic. That includes changes in consumer behavior, including a significant increase in purchases of takeout and delivery orders, and increased use of technology.

“However, despite the service challenges the industry has faced over the past three years, consumers are becoming more tolerant and satisfied with the service and attention they receive today,” added Alfonso.