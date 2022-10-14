PSV vs Zurich (5-0) / Goleada with Erick Gutiérrez scoringHalftime

Midtime Editorial

Philips Stadion, Eindhoven / 10.13.2022 16:06:02





Ten goals in two matches for the PSV against Zürichthis Thursday with a score of 5-0 within the fourth day of the UEFA Europa Leaguein which Mexican Erick Gutiérrez scored the first in order to make his debut in this edition of the second most important tournament on a continental level, the 90 minutes of this day being his first.

The player from Pachuca scored just at minute 9 which is his second goal of the season, since he had already been present in the Champions League Qualifier against AS Monaco, although as we know the Granjero team did not make it to the Group Stage after being eliminated by Rangers Scottish.

Guti took advantage of a practically dead ball on the goal line to only push the first of the party in Eindhoven, after his teammate, Armando Obispo, headed spectacularly, but the goalkeeper of FC Zurich denied him with a brilliant deflection that was left at the feet of the Aztec midfielder.

The match was a walk for the Dutch team, which on the previous date thrashed the Swiss 1-5 on their field. Now at the Philips Stadion, a Joey Veerman double in minutes 15 and 55, plus goals from Ibrahim Sangare at 34′ and Anwar El Ghazi at 84′ they gave final form to the positive result.

With this result and a match pending against Arsenal, PSV adds 7 points in Group A of the Europa League, behind the Gunners who go with immaculate step in their three games. Below is the Norwegian Bodo Glimt with four units and FC Zurich with zero.