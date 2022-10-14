PSG’s unfulfilled promise to Mbappé

Midtime Editorial

Kylian Mbappé stars in another novel and wants to leave PSG after feel cheated by the board despite being the highest paid player in the world, since they promised him several things that have not been fulfilled.

The first promise, reported by Marca, was that it would be the sports project leaderwhich implied that Neymar will leave the institutionwhich is why Mbppé sought to leave in July, the month in which the Brazilian activated a clause in your contract to extend another year with the Parisians, until 2027.

In the club they sought to renew Kylian in May with a series of offers, where they made him the element with the greatest decision-making capacity in the institution. That’s why they brought Louis Fields as sports director, gave the go-ahead for the arrival of the DT Galtier and they assured him that Neymar would not continue.

According to the report, the board assured him that they had 500 million euros to finalize the contracts of Neymar and Lionel Messi in case he insisted that they should leave, although the French striker only named the carioca element as expendable.

But in the PSG they were unable to sell him for his performance and salary of 30 million clean, despite the fact that they offered it to the big teams in Europe. They were also unable to liquidate their contract, considering that it would be a scandal and it would put them in trouble with the financial ‘fair-pay’.