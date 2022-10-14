News

Protests in Iran: the young women who realized that there is another way to live and are willing to risk their lives

  • parham ghobadi
  • BBC Persian Service

Sarina Esmailzadeh

Before she died, 16-year-old Sarina Esmailzadeh said her generation wanted to live like young people in America.

A month after it began, protests against religious rule have spread like never before among Iran’s new generation of women and girls, whose parents and grandparents tried unsuccessfully to change the system from within.

In video messages and on social networks, young victims of a violent repression they explain why they risked their lives to defy the authorities.

“Clergymen, get lost.” That is the chant of girls as young as 11 in classrooms across Iran.

Social networks are full of videos of them removing the photo of the supreme leader, the Ayatollah Ali Khameneibreaking it and then burning it.

