Price of the dollar in Colombia today, October 14 exchange rate and value in Colombian pesos

The price of the dollar in Colombia for today, Friday, October 14, 2022, is: $4,619.78. that is it rose 8.6 pesos, corresponding to an increase of 0.19% with respect to the previous day. The TRM increased by 24% (894.03 pesos) in reference to the same day of the previous year and rose 4.66% (205.89 pesos) compared to the same day of the previous month.

The representative market exchange rate (TRM) is the amount of Colombian pesos per one United States dollar. The TRM is calculated based on the purchase and sale of foreign currency between financial intermediaries that trade in the Colombian exchange market.with same-day compliance when foreign exchange trading takes place.

Currently, the Financial Superintendence of Colombia is the one that calculates and certifies the TRM on a daily basis based on the operations registered on the immediately preceding business day. For today’s session is the following:

Movements of the dollar in Colombia

The dollar is falling again in Colombia, waiting for a new rise in interest rates to take place at the hands of the Federal Reserve, as well as the majority of central banks. On Tuesday, October 11, the value was at 4,605.29 and for Wednesday it increased to 4,611.88 pesos. Already for Thursday it presented a decrease and is valued at 4,611.18 pesos.

This is still one of the highest prices in the entire history of the dollar in Colombia. October followed the trend of September and for the moment it remains on the rise compared to previous years.

