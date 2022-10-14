Praise rains down on him in Italy for his goal against AjaxHalftime

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 13.10.2022 07:22:28





The great performance he had this Wednesday Hirving Lozano on the Napoli victory against Ajax (4-2) on the Champions Leaguewhere did the first goal of the match, it was worth the Mexican for raking in the praise of the Italian press.

The newspapers of the country of the boot highlighted the chucky scoring momentbecause last weekend scored a goal in Serie A (Cremonese) and the Wednesday in the Champions League (Ajax).

“(Lozano) is a bombshell“, can be read in Gazzetta dello Sportwho rated the Mexican’s performance with a 7; “he drove Bassey crazy, he burned his right and was even able to score another goal. But it’s fine, very fine,” he commented.l Corriere dello Sportwho also gave a 7 to the performance of the Aztec.

For its part, Tuttosport scored an 8 against Chucky Lozano for his performance against the Dutch: “He broke the game with a header“; while the rotary Yol mattidid not highlight the sacrifice of the Mexican On an offensive and defensive level: “He easily won the duel with Bassey. He supported Di Lorenzo in the non-possession phase, with generosity and substance“, published the newspaper that qualified with a 7.5.

They remember their past in the Eredivisie

Finally, TMW highlighted that the Chucky Lozano I had unfinished business with him. Ajax for her past with him PSVa situation that charged them in the Champions League with his talent.

“As a former PSV player, he made reference to the fights that took place in the Eredivisie with Ajax. He even unlocked it (the match) with his head, something unusual for someone like him. Speed ​​is always a thorn in the side for rivals“.