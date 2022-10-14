Pedro Gallese in Orlando City: the save nominated for the best of the year in the MLS: this is how the Peruvian shone against Atlanta United | VIDEO | RMMD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

Just as scoring goals is important, so is avoiding them. And that’s what you always try Pedro Gallesein the Peruvian National Team and in orlando-city. A few months ago, the ‘Octopus’ showed off with a brilliant save against Atlanta United, which is nominated for the best of the year in the mls.

Gallese’s action in preventing Dom Dwyer from scoring – which could have been the second for the Atlanta team in that game – was selected among the sixteen most outstanding saves of the entire season. Of course, only the interventions in the regular phase are considered and not in the playoffs, which are about to be played.

In that match, played on July 17, Gallese had a spectacular save after the American attacker’s shot. The Peruvian stretched and, with his right arm, cleared the ball, when it seemed that it was going to get into the angle of his goal.

Although the Atlanta United players – including the Venezuelan Josef Martínez – only had to complain, the other side of the coin was seen in Orlando City. Gallese’s action was recognized by his teammates and, on social networks, the club highlighted it. “Absolutely huge the ‘Octopus’”was the message on Twitter.

When does Pedro Gallese play for Orlando City?

Orlando City finished the MLS regular phase in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, with 48 points, and earned the right to play in the playoffs. The rival of the “Lions” in the first round will be Montreal, this Sunday, October 16, from 7:00 pm (Peruvian time).

