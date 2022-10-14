Pavel Pardo throws a stone at Cuauhtémoc Blanco for the 2006 World Cup

Midtime Editorial

The Mexican team who was in the 2006 World Cup It is the one that came closest to breaking the curse of the Round of 16. That team that lost in extra time with Argentina and that had great players like Rafael Marquez, Oswaldo Sanchez, Jared Borgetti and Pavel Pardowho are said They “blocked” Cuauhtémoc Blanco.

Many years have passed since then Controversial absence of Cuau in the final list of Ricardo La Volpe for the World Cup, but the date is an issue that causes irritation both in Blanco Bravo and in the aforementioned members of that Tricolor, with the Pardo Baby being the one who has come out in the face of the counted versions.

So were Pardo’s statements

Questioned by journalist David Medrano about whether it is true that the four referents of the Tricolor back then they were the ones They agreed with Bigotón to leave Cuauhtémoc Blanco out of the World Cupthe former player of Tecos, Atlas and America said that it is “unthinkable” because of the character of the Argentine coach, who never gave up his authority to anyone.

“I don’t know why Cuauhtémoc keeps saying that, I’m surprised because we know La Volpe. Imagine if that group of players would have allowed us to have that power to decide over him who does and who does not go, please. The coach is the one who decides, period,” he said.

The great references of the Tricolor

I did not go to a World Cup and I did not distribute blame: Pardo

Pavel knows what it’s like to miss out on a World Cup Due to a technical decision, he had to live it in Korea-Japan 2002 with Javier Aguirre as a strategist, that’s why Pardo tells Cuauhtémoc to “stop blaming” and better make an introspective analysis of what he failed.

“There is a consequence to each act and responsibilities must be assumed, sometimes the proper self-criticism is not made, the club, the coach, the managers are blamed. As a player you also have to do self-analysis, I stayed out of a World Cup (2002 with Javier Aguirre), I did get upset at first with Vasco, but I understood that the responsibility was totally mine“said the Baby.

‘You have to be professional and assume consequences’; from Pavel to Cuau

Finally, Pavel Pardo recalled that el Cuau refused to attend the Confederations in 2005 and that could have influenced La Volpe’s decision for Germany 2006, assuring that “a professional accepts the consequences of his actions”, alluding to the refusal of the historic shirt 10.

“Let us not forget that Cuauhtémoc did not want to go to the Confederations Cup and that brings me to the same thing, you have to take responsibility for your actions. It’s like Carlos Vela right now, he doesn’t want to go to the National Team and it’s valid. The player must be professional and that is also making you responsible for what you decide to do“.

