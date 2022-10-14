Pablo Lyle had a plan if he was declared innocent

Pablo Lyle in Miami (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY, October 12 (EL UNIVERSAL).- Things did not go well for Pablo Lylewho was convicted of delivering a fatal blow to a man in a traffic fight in 2019.

Although he knew that the outlook would be difficult after spending the last three years of his life under house arrest, he hoped to be declared innocent and thus be able to fulfill one of his wishes.

His friend Horacio Pancheri witnessed that dream, because he shared it with him days before the jury gave the verdict of what happened on March 31, 2019 in Miamiwhen he was traveling in a vehicle with his brother-in-law, his two children and his wife Ana Araujo.

Pancheri told the “Al Rojo Vivo” program that during the years that Lyle was under house arrest, he remained calm by working hard on it, to be at peace and to reflect on the mistakes he made.

Pablo had in mind to be free to celebrate a very special date: his birthday.

“In November my birthday is and I hope to be home,” said the actor to his friend and colleague Horacio Pancheri, who deeply regrets the verdict of the jury, as he assures that he knows his friend and is a good person.

On the day of the verdict, Pancheri was a guest on the “Sit down who can” program, and couldn’t help but cry when Pablo Lyle was found guilty.

“I am in shock, no, no, no, very sad; very bad, very sad because he is my friend, it is complicated, I am very sorry. For the widow, I am very sorry for what happened, I tell Pablo that God accompany him in this time, to Ana, here I am for what you need, “he expressed dismay.

The outlook for Pablo Lyle

The Mexican actor was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for the death of Juan Ricardo Hernández, 63, of Cuban origin in events dating back to 2019.

Lyle, 35, had told Judge Marisa Tinkler Méndez, in charge of the case in the Miami-Dade Criminal Court, that on his own initiative and on the advice of his lawyers, he would not testify at the hearing.

The Mexican actor, known for his performance in telenovelas such as “Adorable curse“, He clarified that his decision was not subjected to any pressure.

The Mexican actor, at the time the guilty plea was known, remained calm and without losing his composure.

Lawyer Philip Reizenstein, who defended the actor, turned to a photo showing the three children and Lyle’s wife, Ana Araujoto underline that the Mexican’s conduct was based on an act of self-defense.

“This case is about fear”, The defense attorney argued categorically.

(Jose A. Iglesias/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Prosecutor Gabriela Alfaro argued for her part that Lyle beat Hernández unnecessarily, in events that date back to March 31, 2019 in the city of Miami.

“That blow that Mr. Lyle gave him – to the deceased Hernández – caused the victim to fall backwards to hit his head and open his skull, injuries that caused his death,” said the prosecutor.

The trial against Lyle began on September 20 after several delays due to the pandemic.

Lyle punched Hernandez after an argument over a traffic issue, and he died four days later at a Miami hospital.

In the middle of the argument, Lyle got out of the car and hit Hernández, who, according to the images collected by the security cameras of a nearby gas station, collapsed instantly.

Lyle’s attorneys had unsuccessfully petitioned to have the case dismissed under Florida’s self-defense law.

Lyle could spend up to 15 years in prison; This will be known on October 26.

