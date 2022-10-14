Not even in his last days Andrés García forgives what his son did to him

October 14, 2022 3:20 p.m.

Andrés García has mentioned on several occasions that he feels in recent days, he has even mentioned that he has already made arrangements for when it is his turn to leave, but those arrangements were legal, that is, his will and his properties to “not leave Margarita abandoned.”

But something that he has not fixed is the relationship with his children, according to Margarita Potrillo, Andrés García Jr. is very aware of his father and talks to her every day to find out about him, Leonardo also talks to her, however, Andrés would have refused to allow his son to visit him, as he had to work and it seems that he still resents his last visit.

And it is that the son most similar to Andrés García would have come to stay at the 81-year-old actor’s house, and would have left everything messy and dirty and this would have bothered Andrés: “The last night he wanted to stay, I grab and see and he goes, but early in the morning, I tell him ‘Hey, are you leaving?’, ‘Yes, I’m leaving, dad’. She was leaving, I don’t know if she was planning to fire or not, and I ‘I don’t see that you’re fixing up the room you used, I just have a lady, she’s not enough for everything’, (and she answers) ‘And what do you want me to do? I do?’, That’s how he replied, ‘well, go fuck your mother,’ I had no other choice,” explained the actor.

Leonardo has wanted to visit his father and he does not want

This is how Margarita Foaly confessed, “I did see him upset and it is understandable because he is his son. Yes, (Leonardo) told me: ‘I have to go to work, but if he wants I’ll take a plane and go see him,’ but I asked Andrés and Andrés didn’t want to, because that’s the way it is,” he told the Ventaneando program.