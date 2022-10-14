Not even Ángela Aguilar, Belinda receives a tremendous lesson and they leave her on the ground

Belinda

October 13, 2022 12:26 p.m.

One of the most popular artists in recent years in Mexico could undoubtedly be the singer Belinda. She has been in the industry since she was little and conquered the world with her first performances but now her scandals have been more of hers, especially with her love.

On the other hand, in a very short time, Ángela Aguilar has begun to conquer the industry and gain fans, but she has only known one love scandal. Belinda’s have been several and a recent statement from her has left her more than pointed out by everyone.

Beli declared herself in a concert as the “Queen of the moorings” and now, they gave her a lesson and left her on the ground.

Niurka put Belinda in her place

“She is not a queen, she still has a lot to learn and she must stop saying pend…, because what she is saying later can be used against her,” Niurka stated forcefully, according to TiempoX, adding:

“She said pure pend… she comments one after the other, when she stops committing pend… we will realize that she is maturing.”