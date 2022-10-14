No child is predestined to be clumsy: how to encourage them to play sports | find out

Surely you remember the movie directed by Blake Edwards The Guatequi. It starred Peter Sellers as a clumsy Indian-born aspiring actor named Hundri V. Bakshi. Surely the scenes come to mind when the character is in the bathroom, tries to use the toilet paper and the roll begins to spin and release paper nonstop, with water coming out of the toilet… In short, a disaster.

We all have in mind someone similar to Hundri Bakski; moreover, we can even be ourselves. Probably, in his physical education classes there were classmates who did not hit the ball, who always lost the ball when they tried to bounce it or felt lost in games and, what is worse, they ended up assuming that moving with coordination was not It was their thing, and they left. It is curious how little has been said about these matters.

In a recent book titled Exercise, Harvard evolutionary biologist Daniel Lieberman recounted a personal experience dating back to his time at school. He recounts how exercising was moments of humiliation, of shame, and how he hid in the locker room closet so as not to be seen by his teacher and who could make an example of him to his classmates. There are many who have been able to live similar experiences in almost all subjects. It is that sector of the population that believes it is predestined to be incapable, although it wishes it were not. They have learned to assume that mathematics, language or physical education are the business of those who were born for them, and no one can change that, and the worst thing is that there are many teachers and parents who also believe it that way. . Nothing is further from reality. It is necessary to debunk that myth. The evidence indicates that it is possible and that you just have to get down to it.

The reasons why a student in a physical education class moves in an uncoordinated way, and his participation in games and sports is minimal because his classmates do not want him to be with them, are diverse. On the one hand, there are those who believe that there is something in their brains that is not working properly, although they do not know very well what it is. For others it is a hereditary issue, since their fathers or mothers were also clumsy in their childhood and adolescence and continue to be, and as everyone knows, if the father did not move with coordination, why should his son? … Finally, there is a sector of specialists that considers that the matter has an environmental origin, of lack of practice, since their environment does not encourage children to move and their motor literacy is very low; in short, they have what a group of Canadian researchers call an activity deficit.

There are different levels of motor competence among schoolchildren, among which are those who show low motor competence. And among them we find those who can suffer from what is called “evolutionary problems of motor coordination” (Developmental Coordination Disorder-DCD). They are schoolchildren in whom the low motor skills are more intense and persistent, but they improve when their needs are met. And the largest number of schoolchildren with low motor competence are those who are because they have not practiced or because they have not had an environment that has invited them to move, and who change more quickly when they are offered opportunities and appropriate teaching to improve . The effects of these problems are multiple, since it prevents them from being in shape, they live in a vicious circle in which not being able prevents them from participating in physical activities and sports, and not participating in them keeps them in an unfavorable situation to progress.

Evidence has shown that this issue is multifactorial in nature. An unstimulating environment, together with the existence of possible neurological problems, metabolic problems or problems of the mother during pregnancy (blood incompatibility, drug intake or vitamin deficiency) could be the cause of these difficulties. In some cases it would be difficulties in mentally representing movements, which limits their planning and organization and affects executive functions such as working memory, visuospatial information processing, inhibitory capacity or cognitive flexibility.

All of this tells us that moving with difficulty at school is not strictly a matter of muscles and tendons, but is more global, and affects the whole person, because moving poorly is also a problem for their emotions and their perceptions of competence, limiting you in your decisions about practicing or not. Although he would like to sign up for after-school basketball classes, that student does not ask his parents because he knows that he will not be able to dribble the ball smoothly.

What to do in these situations? The first thing is to be aware that these schoolchildren also exist. Based on this awareness, coordinated action can be taken to prevent any schoolchild from growing up clumsy, since the collateral effects that affect these motor problems are associated with difficulties in social, behavioral, low self-esteem, a decrease in the practice of physical activities and low physical condition. Being in good physical condition favors school results, hence the importance of preventing children from feeling incapable and alienated in physical education classes, preventing them from experiencing the world of physical activities and sports as “torture”, as a humiliation such as that of always being “chosen last” or that all their activity in the class is like “surviving the gym”.

No child is predestined to be clumsy for life. Families and teachers play a fundamental role in improving motor skills, participating with them, being models of practice. Low motor competence does not disappear because a schoolchild grows up, it can persist into adulthood if not enough attention is paid to it.

Some ideas include encouraging the student to have good physical education classes three or four times a week, to go for a walk in the park or the woods, to ride a bicycle in the countryside, to swim, to run in a park or on a track. athletics, playing basketball, soccer or skating. We are beings that move and can come to enjoy moving in a world that encourages us to sit and look at a screen. Our students and ourselves are intelligent because we are a body, and because we act; we must put aside myths and legends that say that physical and sports activities are seen only for those who were born for them. All people can display their bodily intelligence and develop it. It is that intelligence that makes us competent in our world that needs to be exercised, because exercising causes very beneficial effects: our heart will pump blood to the last redoubt of the body, the muscles will tone up, rest and sleep will improve, our brain will feel happy , our children will do better in school and we will go up to our floor without needing the elevator.

The evidence of all this is overwhelming, but it is necessary to be convinced and defend that our children have more hours of physical education and sports at school, and be an example for it. There is always some activity that can be done; Let’s look for that activity or sport in which they feel competent and fully fulfilled.

