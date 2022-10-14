Nicolás Larcamón surprised with his words about the victory of Club América

The America club celebrated its 106th anniversary in style with a resounding 1-6 victory against The Puebla Strip with the actions carried out by the azulcremas footballers Diego Valdes, Henry Martin (doublet), Alejandro Zendejas, Brian Rodriguez, Federico Vinaswith this, they already have practically assured their participation in the Liga MX Semifinals.

Nicolás Larcamón gives his opinion on Club América de Ortiz

Once the Ida match of the Quarterfinals concluded at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, the coach of the strip of Puebla, Nicolas Larcamonspoke at a press conference about what happened with his squad, but surprised those present after frankly acknowledging the work of the America club and his compatriot Ferdinand Ortiz.

“I want to stop to highlight the work of Fernando (Ortíz), the work of (Santiago) Baños, the work of the boys, especially the squad, today America is experiencing a spectacular moment, because it is not only a huge hierarchy in terms of individualities, there is a synergy in the operation”, commented Larcamón.

Nicholas Larcamon He also pointed out that they are hurt by the actions they carried out this Wednesday, however, he stated that: “we have to face up and continue defending our colors in this way.” The second leg of the quarterfinals will be this Saturday, October 15 at the Azteca Stadium at 8:06 p.m. Central Time.

Then we leave you the video of Nicolás Larcamón’s statement about Club América: