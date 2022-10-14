New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians is postponed and causes strong readjustment in MLB Playoffs 2022

Major League Baseball has confirmed the suspension of the game scheduled for this Thursday, causing a problem for both teams.

After the victory achieved by new york yankees in the first game of the American League Division Series in the 2022 Major League Baseball (MLB) Postseasonwas looking forward to the second game against Cleveland Guardians.

The match played in the Bronx ended with victory for the bombers 4-1, thanks to homers from Harrison Bader and Anthony Rizzoplus racing Aaron Judge and Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

However, for those who were scheduled to attend the second game of this 2022 MLB Playoffs series between Yankees and Guardians, the competition has announced the suspension of the game and subsequent rescheduling.

Yankees-Guardians postponed: When is it played?



As reported by the Majors in a statement, the weather forecast for the next few hours in New York announces “a strong cold front carrying rain will impact a large portion of the East Coast after noon Thursday and will stay for most of the night“which led to the decision.

Thus, Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the Yankees and the Guardians will be played on Friday, October 14, starting at 1:07 PM (Eastern Time); which will force the teams to tighten their schedules, since the remaining games will be played on Saturday the 15th, Sunday the 16th and Monday the 17th (these last two in case of being played).