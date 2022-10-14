New York, why are many young people leaving the city? – USA – International

There is a city in the United States that has conquered beyond what it is. She was the location of series like ‘Friends’ and even the hidden protagonist in the stories of columnist ‘Carrie Bradshaw’ in ‘Sex and the City’. Woody Allen also took her as inspiration for the stories of her films.

All these productions seemed to be governed by the same axis that indicated only one thing, that in New York life was fascinating and that it seemed like the cultural center of the United States, with skyscrapers of infarction and an open billboard of places to go. Nevertheless, this utopia breaks down almost instantly for those looking to settle down and faced with high rental prices, at a time when the cost of living pushes young professionals to leave this city, according to a report by ‘Bloomberg’.

New York is, for many, the most emblematic city in the United States, which is why many people have had the desire to live in the ‘Big Apple’.

Taya Thomas is a 23-year-old project manager who revealed her intentions to the aforementioned medium. She wanted to find an apartment with an office so she could manage her work remotely, but she couldn’t afford to rent another room in the city.

In February, He decided to move from New York to Miami, telling the news agency that not only was he able to achieve that goal, but he now saves 13% more on his nearly six-figure salary.allowing you to invest and pay off your student loans.

For his part, George Bubash, another young New Yorker, told the media that he spent half his monthly salary on his $1,800 apartment in Chinatown.

‘Bloomberg’ reported that there are several factors that break the bubble over this city that apparently conquers both tourists and residents. The pandemic increase in rental costs, as well as food prices and energy billsmake it unaffordable for young people with lower wages.

The rent increase in New York: how much does it cost?



In recent months, those who live in this city and rent have felt the impact on their finances. During this last period, prices have skyrocketed. In August, they rose 13%, compared to the same period in 2021according to ‘StreetEasy’.

An average rental in New York can be worth more than 3,500 US dollars.

In addition, the data showed that median rents hit a record high of $3,595 in August, although they fell slightly in September.

Wages hit by inflation in the United States



With an accelerating cost of living in New York, it could be considered that wages also increase to meet the needs. However, these struggle to keep up with inflation in the city. StreetEasy showed that wages fell 9% in real terms after adjusting for inflation.

On Saturday October 1 there was a new increase. In June, the New York City Rent Guidelines Board voted to raise rents for those living in the city’s one million rent-stabilized apartments. In the case of one-year leases, 3.25 percent was set, while for two-year leases, 5 percent, reported ‘Telemundo 47’.

At the time, Mayor Eric Adams acknowledged that inflation was devastating New Yorkers and stressed that although these increases were a burden to renters, small landlords needed them to avoid going bankrupt.

