Néstor de la Torre’s epic nod to Chivas to succeed Peláez as sports director of Guadalajara

The remembered director of Chivas de Guadalajara on a couple of occasions, Néstor de la Torre, was one of the first names that were proposed to occupy the position of sports director After confirming on Tuesday the departure of Ricardo Peláez from the fold and this Thursday, in an exclusive interview, he issued an epic wink when acknowledging his interest in a possible new return for the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2023.

De la Torre, who integrates a current list of seven candidates for the sports management of the Sacred Flock and since he held it twice, he stated in a conversation with ESPN that this managerial position at Verde Valle has always been a “hot potato” and acknowledged that “It’s not right now. Guadalajara has always been like this. It will always be a sporting challenge. But I think that since I entered the last time, there can’t be worse than that.“.

The former director of Chivas recalled, in an exclusive interview with ESPN, that upon his return in October 2014, “the team had relegation problems, it was in more adverse circumstances, but Guadalajara always has a demand, both in terms of responsibility, as well as media and fan pressure“.

Nestor de la Torre revealed that “I haven’t talked to anyone“, although when asked about his interest in a possible third cycle in Guadalajara, he confessed that”there would be something to talk about. Before being able to say that, well, first it is to talk“. The former leader is part of a large group of candidates for the position in which, for the moment, Alvaro Dávila stands out.

The manager on two occasions (2005-2009 and 2014-2015) revealed that after the departure of Ricardo Peláez from Verde Valle, “I do not have any communication and to be able to comment on something, well, it would be necessary to know the ideas to be able to evaluate“. He added that for “say that there is interest, because it depends on what is discussed, or not discussed, or what the project is“.

