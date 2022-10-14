NASA and an American university could revolutionize the charging of electric cars

The technology applied in NASA ships and space stations could confirm that the super cooling investigated at Purdue University is applicable to the cables of electric cars. NASA/Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

As often happens, everything starts at a university. We have seen it with solar cars developed in Netherlandswith the fastest electric car from 0 to 100 km/h and also with a development that could provide a solution to the big problem that stops thousands of users from leaving their car with a thermal engine for one with an electric motor: the time it takes to recharge the batteries.

In March this year, a research team from the Purdue University, Indiana, USA. showed for the first time the development work of a cable that allows charging the battery of an electric car in less than five minutes. They did it from the empirical basis of the limitation that electricity conductors currently have, which is in the heating of the cable by the passage of electricity.

The theory they applied was that if you want to transmit more electrical power so that the battery charges faster, what you have to do is reduce that temperature in a much higher proportion than today.

Charging an electric car in less than 5 minutes could be possible by applying the developments of Purdue University and those carried out by NASA in its space missions

Is that the reason why high speed charger cablesor high power to be more precise, they are considerably thicker than home charger cables. The thickness is not in the cable itself, but in the amount of insulation that must have.

Electric charge and temperature are “intimate enemies”. They go hand in hand but one conditions the other and not only in the cables, but also in the batteries themselveswhich for that reason have sophisticated and complex cooling systems.

The POT has developed highly complex cooling systems for your ships and space stations and that they could apply to the same concept developed in Purdue. This is what they call the “subcooled flow boiling”a system located in the International Space Station since August 2021, and which consists of cooling the cables through which large electrical charges are transported.

The work of the university indiana state and of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) seems to have reached a common point by different paths. While in space the correct functioning of the high power electric driving at very high speeds without overheating, the Purdue researchers achieved a cable capable of delivering a 4.6 times more current than the fastest electric vehicle chargers available on the market today, removing 24.22 kilowatts of heat.

Professor Issam Mudawar was the one who developed the device designed to cool the cables and improve the charging speed for the batteries of electric cars

Thus, by unifying technology, a product could be achieved that confirms the test carried out at the university, where the professor Issam Mudawar and his team of students demonstrated that his cable supports a current of more than 2,400 ampswell beyond the minimum 1,400 amps needed to reduce lead times. charging of electric vehicles only 5 minutes. The current reference is valid, since the most advanced chargers in the industry deliver currents up to 520 ampsthat is, five times less than what was tested in the laboratory.

This is achieved by a way different from the conventional one to dissipate heat. In general, liquid cooling systems are used, but these are bulky and not very applicable to a cable, since its weight and thickness would make it impossible to use it to plug in a car. Instead, the technique applied by Mudawar is to use the value of boiling liquid to dissipate heatand that principle, now applied to a cable, has positioned it before a mode of revolutionize battery charging.

The beneficiary is the electric car world in general, but a particular brand could have privileges. Ford Motor Company has funded part of the research Purdue University and therefore it would start in “Pole Position” if the patent is finally approved and the development transforms electric mobility as it would apparently happen with this innovation.

KEEP READING

Cars and electronics: two powerhouses set a date for their first car together

Subscribing to a car instead of buying it, an innovative strategy

Euro 7: an obstacle or an opportunity for synthetic fuels?