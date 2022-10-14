My childhood was stolen from me and it kills me: Paris Hilton

Mexico City.- Paris Hilton revealed more details about the sexual abuse she claims she experienced as a teenager and was in a boarding school in 1990.

The socialite broke the silence through an opinion article published in The New York Times, where the model also recalled that she was “subjected to medical examinations” at midnight.

According to the model’s statements, these “medical exams” were actually about abuse by the staff of the Provo Canyon boarding school in Utah.

“It wasn’t even a doctor, they were done by a couple of staff members, laying us down on the table and sticking their fingers inside us. I don’t know what they were doing, but they were definitely not doctors,” Hilton told the New York Times.

Over time, Paris Hilton said she felt thoughtful and had kept what had happened in that boarding school, but now, as an adult, she confesses feeling afraid to honestly think that she was sexually abused.

“Sleep deprived and heavily medicated, I didn’t understand what was going on. I was forced to lie on a padded table, spread my legs and have cervical scans. I cried as they held me down and said ‘No!’ They just said, ‘Shut up,'” the socialite recalled.

After telling her story of sexual abuse, Paris Hilton detailed being affected by what happened.

“I was raped and I cry as I write this because no one, especially a child, should be sexually abused. My childhood was stolen from me and it kills me. This is still happening to innocent people,” she concluded.