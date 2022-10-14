Motagua detects which infectious bacteria was the one that attacked its players prior to the match against Olimpia

2022-10-13

The removal of the Concacaf League to the Motagua It fell on him like a bucket of cold water. The Blues they were eliminated by Olimpia in a game that was rough since before the match. The Blue Institution, hours after elimination issued a statement which explained what was already circulating quite strongly on social networks: several players suffered from an infectious condition that deprived some of them of being starters and others of being called up. There were nine players who presented symptoms of food poisoning in Motagua since early hours of Tuesday and this reduced the chances of the eagles in the Concacaf League in view of Olympia. After the statement, the leadership of the Motagua commanded by don Eduardo Atalagave the order for the corresponding tests to be carried out on the affected players, which gave a positive result.

Jonathan Rougier, Roberto Moreira, Denil Maldonado, Wesly Decas, Jonathan Núñez, Cristopher Meléndez, Héctor Castellanos, Eddie Hernández and Diego Rodríguez were the members of the campus that were affected. the left side, Diego Rodriguez, He was the athlete who presented the most delicate conditions, however, TEN was able to learn that all the soccer players are already in stable conditions and are undergoing medical treatment to speed up their recovery. How did they get intoxicated? The health problems were caused by something they ingested days ago and this caused an infectious bacteria called Escherichia coli Shiga toxin-producing plant that can be found in raw or undercooked ground meats, raw milk, and fecal-contaminated vegetables. MotaguaAlthough he has already carried out the first tests, he is handling the case very delicately and they sent a series of products that the players consumed during the week to another laboratory to find out what caused the poisoning. The results will be ready in the next eight days.