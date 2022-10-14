Miguel Ponce, the specialist in losing his head in important moments with Chivas

The Chivas de Guadalajara announced that Miguel Ponce will not enter plans for Clausura 2023 and confirmed his departure from the squad (Photo: Carlos Zepeda/Jam Media/Getty Images)

Michael Ponce nor enter plans for the next tournament with the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara. The cleanup of the rojiblanco team arrived and that’s it several departures from the campus have been announced. In addition to Ricardo Pelaez and Jesus Molinathe little Ponce will be one of those finish cycle with the Jalisco squad. Some will remember the left back for “feeling the colors”, although others will do it for his indiscipline and the ways that I lost my mind on and off the pitch.

It must be remembered that the defender was born in the United Statesprecisely in Sacramento, Calif.Although very young, he had to return to Mexican territory when his mother was deported. In that way, in 2003 was selected by viewers of the Flock to play in the inferiors of the Chivas and that was where his career began to emerge.

Miguel Ponce was expelled on several occasions when he defended the colors of Chivas. One of his most remembered was in a Clásico Tapatío when his team faced Atlas (Photo: Alfredo Moya / Jam Media / Getty Images)

Their debut was until 2010when he arrived between controversies to be one of the first players not born in Mexico in wearing the colors of Sacred Flock. At the time, the directive in charge of Jorge Vergara argued that the defender had dual nationality having Mexican parents, so he had every right to play with Chiverío.

Through a statement, the rojiblanco team announced the player’s departure after six years and three stages in the first team: “Today is the time to thank you for everything and wish you the best, Miguel Ponce”, was read in the publication of the Guadalajara squad. The footballer got two Copa MX titles, one Supercopa MX and one Liga MX. With all that, he will be remembered for the negative rebellion he showed in important moments.

You just need to remember some of them. In the opening 2021when Chivas and America they clashed in the National Classic of Matchday 10, Ponce did not hesitate to poke Henry Martín’s eyes when they disputed a divided ball. the hissing, César Arturo Ramos, only showed him the yellow card when he deserved to be expelled from the match.

A previous semester, in the Guardians 2021, Miguel Ponce was expelled when in a sweep he left the bins ahead and he put the iron to Leo Suárez in another National Classic. The Argentine put his hands to his head with signs of pain and with indications to his rival that he should think better about the plays.

In the same way, in the Closure 2022the left winger was expelled when he attacked JAiro Torres in the Classic Tapatio of Day 11. In a disputed and emotional match, Miguel Ponce put his hands around Torres’s neck. and squeezed it in the middle of the field. Thus, he once again lost his mind in the middle of a Derby relevant.

As if that were not enough, when the Chivas beat the UANL Tigers andat the end of Closing 2017the little Ponce gave a “zape” to Jesus Dueñas when the match was over and his teammates were celebrating. The lawsuit did not reach majors and personnel from the staff of both teams separated the players: “He cowardly hits me from behind. Soccer gives revenge and I’m going to catch it. Hitting from behind is for cowards”, declared Dueñas to the media.

However, in 2020 the player had an altercation with a Flock fan. Upon arrival at the Tijuana airport, when Chivas would face the Xolosa fanatic asked the player for the shirtthe latter faced the follower and pushed him among the crowd of people. Subsequently, ponce apologized through his official Twitter account, although that was not enough for the FMexican Soccer Federation and the Disciplinary Commission open a Investigation process for the facts.

This is how Miguel Ángel Ponce will leave the institution that overlapped him lose your head in the most important scenarios. Some fans showed their support for the player’s decision to leave: “There could be many more things, but he will always be remembered for being an asshole”, “Miguel Ponce is finally leaving. He never managed to improve very basic defensive concepts, it was more what remained than the little he contributed, more than 25 goals with a direct error from him. you will never be missed and it will not go down in history,” wrote two Twitter users.

