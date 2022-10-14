Migrants abort trek through the Darién Jungle before warning from the United States; they are returning to Medellin

The message that the Government of the United States sent to the migrants who are trying to reach that country to fulfill the American dream fell like a bucket of cold water in Necoclí, Antioquia, where there are more than ten thousand people waiting for a ticket that lead to the entrance of the Darién Jungle, with a view to crossing into Central America.

The shared dream of the Venezuelans, Ecuadorians, Asians and Africans who are in this town is to improve their economic conditions in the gringo territory. But the threat of being deported from the Mexican border raised concerns among the walkers who are risking their physical integrity to be accepted on that side of the world.

Local authorities confirmed that this communication made noise in the makeshift shelters that the migrants set up on the beaches. Although many are still headed for Panama, several began to give up the trip because the conditions of permanence are not assured and, at any moment, they would be forced to return.

The Association of Passenger Carriers of Antioquia reports this. In the last hours, the Medellín terminals have received 25 buses full of foreigners who left the municipality of Necoclí bound for Cúcuta and Bucaramanga. They are willing to return to their countries of origin given the warnings that have been sent.

It is estimated that more than 1,200 people will arrive in the city this Friday afternoon and night, making a stopover to continue with the return trip. However, another significant number of migrants who aborted the trek through the Darién are still in Necoclí waiting for the advances they gave to ensure the crossing to be returned.

“The people who are also returning to their countries are those who managed to reach Medellín, but who, due to these conditions, are changing the itinerary what did you guys buy. In other words, they canceled the routes to Urabá. The majority are Venezuelans who return to the border, ”said the drivers’ association.

Faced with this panorama, Migración Colombia announced the creation of a humanitarian corridor to guarantee the safe return of migrants and refugees who gave up trying to reach the United States. Mainly, it will be installed between the municipality of Necoclí and the capital of the department of Norte de Santander to decongest.

All this was unleashed by the message issued by the Joe Biden government to serve the Venezuelan population. The administration arranged 24 thousand quotas to receive them, but some requirements must be met. Among those, do not try to cross the southern border of the country irregularly because they will be returned to Mexico and lose all possibility.

The prevention measures will be rigorous, according to the details provided by the Director of Migration, Carlos Fernando García: “The United States has reported that it will reverse migratory flows from the border with Panama, in such a way that people who cross the border they will not be admitted in that country,” he said.

Now, the role of the Colombian Government will focus on guaranteeing access to the needs of this population, mainly Venezuelans. For this reason, the Necoclí administration declared a public calamity to start managing the fulfillment of the rights that could be being violated due to the high demand of travelers who are stranded on the streets.

“We have just decreed the public calamity in order to be able to activate resources and human talent to be able to act. We have to act now because we see that there is a large migrant population on the beaches where we have to install toilets and tanks,” said the local president of this town in the Urabá subregion of Antioquia, Jorge Tobón.