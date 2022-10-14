Meet the MILLIONAIRE mansion of Chiquis Rivera that she shares with her BOYFRIEND Emilio Sánchez

The also singer and daughter of Jenni Rivera, Chiquis Rivera He has become a complete success by following in the same footsteps as his mother in music, making a great estate that has allowed him to acquire a millionaire mansion in California. This Chiquis property share with his boyfriend Emilio Sanchezwith whom she has been in a relationship for a few years and with whom she plans to marry.

The millionaire mansion of Chiquis Rivera is located in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, CaliforniaAccording to several portals, the singer acquired the property for a sum of 3.2 million dollars in 2021. The property was built in 2016 and has an area of ​​5,685 square feet, but if the garden and parking are included in total measures 8,288 square feet.

On the inside, the luxurious and millionaire mansion of Chiquis Rivera and that share with his boyfriend Emilio Sanchezhas several rooms decorated in a minimalist style in black and white, these rooms include a hall, kitchen, dining room and dining room, as well as a living room, main room, TV room and finally a laundry room.

While the main bedroom, the one that share the singer with her boyfriend It has a large space for a double bed and a living room. In addition, it has a fireplace, and a balcony with a beautiful view of its garden. On the outside, the millionaire mansion of Chiquis Rivera in California It has a garage to store three cars, as well as a terrace, with extensive green areas and a pool with spa, Jacuzzi and a children’s play area.

Chiquis Rivera and her boyfriend Emilio Sánchez are planning to have a baby soon

Chiquis Rivera She is one of the artists who has become an example to follow thanks to her self-love teachings, showing in her photos that she feels very happy with how she looks now, and part of this happiness is her courtship with emilio sanchez who he talked about in a recent interview and shared part of his plans.

In this interview, Chiquis Rivera He said that he is enjoying his relationship with emilio sanchezits boyfriend and who you plan to have a baby with soon. “In fact, this month we are going to start again to see what happens because with the cyst I had the other time I had to stop that”.

In addition to planning to have a baby, Chiquis Rivera stated that his boyfriend, emilio sanchez She wants to get married but she is not yet ready to say yes at the altar, however, she made it clear that she is a very good wife, but that right now the priority of both of them is her professional career.