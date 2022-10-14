Entertainment

Meet the MILLIONAIRE mansion of Chiquis Rivera that she shares with her BOYFRIEND Emilio Sánchez

The also singer and daughter of Jenni Rivera, Chiquis Rivera He has become a complete success by following in the same footsteps as his mother in music, making a great estate that has allowed him to acquire a millionaire mansion in California. This Chiquis property share with his boyfriend Emilio Sanchezwith whom she has been in a relationship for a few years and with whom she plans to marry.

The millionaire mansion of Chiquis Rivera is located in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, CaliforniaAccording to several portals, the singer acquired the property for a sum of 3.2 million dollars in 2021. The property was built in 2016 and has an area of ​​5,685 square feet, but if the garden and parking are included in total measures 8,288 square feet.

