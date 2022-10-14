Medical advice for children and adults

From the birth of the baby until it reaches adulthood, the pediatrician is the doctor who is in charge of evaluating the health and ensuring that everything is well. Within pediatrics there are many different areas such as neonatology, child nutrition and digestive health, pediatric cardiology and also dentistry.

On the other hand, adults can benefit from integrative medicine and digestive medicine as part of comprehensive health care.

Importance of pediatric consultation

At least once a year, babies and children should be taken for a well-child checkup. It does not matter that they are not sick, the little ones have to be taken to the pediatrician for their evolution, vaccinations, weight and height control and verify that motor and cognitive development are going well.

In addition, now with technology it is possible to have an online pediatrician so that he can provide advice in case of emergencies. These consultations can be done by video.

However, visits to the pediatrician are especially crucial for children under 36 months. This helps in the immunization process as well as early diagnosis of problems and monitoring of growth and development in young children.

In addition, children also require mental health screenings to check for symptoms of sadness and anxiety.

Children’s dentistry: early detection of problems

Going to a dentist for children in Granada is the best way to assess oral health for the little ones in the house. The provisional or permanent denture undergoes the transition stage between the ages of 7 and 12.

That is why a pediatric dentist is the best, since he knows his field of work in depth and can see the evolution of the dentition, as well as correct errors or crowding of teeth or make early diagnoses of possible diseases.

Pediatric dentistry addresses many dental problems from the beginning of teething to the completion of growth. These professionals specialize in children and their teeth vary over the years and behave differently from those of adults.

In addition, working with children requires not only special knowledge, but also different treatment to deal with the fear, anguish and anxiety caused by facing dental visits.

What is integrative medicine and what are its advantages?

Integrative medicine is a modality that includes both conventional treatments and alternative and naturopathic medicine in order to offer the patient all the resources for their healing and quality of life.

While acknowledging the important contribution of conventional medicine to raising the standard of living and guaranteeing the survival of the population, it is also important to recognize the potential of natural medicine for certain pathologies, in addition to being a coadjuvant in many treatments such as in the field of oncology.

The physiological, psychological, nutritional and social elements of an individual are taken care of by integrative medicine that makes use of both resources for the well-being of patients.

Its benefits are countless because it allows a better approach to prevent disease, keep the body detoxified and the immune system strong and healthy.

Why is digestive health important?

A digestive doctor Madrid is one who is in charge of the study and care of the digestive system. That is, the system that is made up of the gastrointestinal tract (from the mouth to the large intestine and anus), the pancreas, the liver and the gallbladder. All vital components of the body.

The job of the digestive system is to give the body the nutrients it needs from food and fluids in order to function properly.

It is responsible for converting food into fuel for the body. That is why it is essential to take care of what you eat because it can cause a series of diseases in the digestive system and impair its functionality.

There are highly trained and specialized clinics in the treatment of various diseases through integrative medicine, restoring healthy intestinal flora, reducing intestinal permeability and regulating the immune system.

Today, diseases of the digestive system can be identified more efficiently and quickly thanks to numerous studies and investigations.