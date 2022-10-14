matching total black looks

This is the first time that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pose together in a Red carpet since they said ‘Yes, I do’ last July. Since then, many photographs have come out, but we had never seen them at an official event posing in front of the cameras. Or at least not to this day. The newlywed couple has decided that their first joint public appearance will be in Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 show held at the Huntington Library in San Marino, California. An act of special relevance for both considering that the three wedding dresses that the singer wore at her wedding were signed by said brand.

Jennifer López and Ben Affleck went to the place of the parade and, as soon as they arrived, they became the focus of the eyes of all those present. Both wrapped in two styles all black that exuded elegance, as well as that inspiring and unique touch that defines them.

With this first official appearance as newlyweds, the artists joined the viral trend among celebrities dress to match your partner. A proposal that returns from time to time and that allows to demonstrate, through their outfits, the strong connection that exists between them in a very evident graphic way. Although to them, the truth, they have plenty.

Their complicit looks and their intertwined hands were already more than enough to make clear the feeling that exists between them, but it seems that they opted to show it even more.

JLo chose to reinvent the classic black pinstripe dress taking it to a much more sensual and feminine extreme. Completely fitted, with a pronounced crossover neckline and with a large front opening at the bottom that gave her that suggestive touch that the singer knows how to defend so well. She took him with some Christian Loubotin black heeled pumps so as not to break the harmony of color and with a cowboy inspired hat as the final touch of a style that, for sure, will give a lot to talk about.

For his part, Ben Affleck wore a sophisticated black suitwhich he wore with his jacket closed, combined with a matching dress shirt featuring a discreet white checkered pattern (just like his partner) and a matching tie.

Another piece of evidence that shows that the ‘Bennifer’ phenomenon still has a lot of interesting content to offer us.