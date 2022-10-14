María Antonieta de las Nieves reacts to Florinda Meza’s statements about how little she earned for the Chespirito series

María Antonieta de las Nieves and Florinda Meza / Courtesy

María Antonieta de las Nieves and Edgar Vivar spoke about the rumors that the creator of “El Chavo del 8” left Florinda Meza 20 million dollars as a result of her great professional success.

After Roberto Gómez Bolaños’s own widow denied this situation, now his former project partners faced questions from the press on the subject.

“We stayed quiet”, was the first thing Marie Antoinette said. For his part, Edgar added: “It’s disrespectful to ask that, sorry, sorry.”

However, De las Nieves stressed: “We would never have become rich if we hadn’t killed ourselves working hard, if we had stayed in bed at home, and taking care that the program passed, well, we would live in a proletarian neighborhood, right?”

Prior to these statements, the so-called “Chilindrina” confessed that she has no intention of making friends with Meza. “There is no relationship, not at all, no, neither her nor me, the situation, life, what can I tell you? She is on her side and I am on mine.”

On the other hand, both María Antonieta and Vivar defended their colleague Carlos Villagrán regarding the criticism that has arisen on social networks for working despite his advanced age.

“If people want to see him puff out his cheeks and pay for it, I think it’s valid,” Edgar said. In turn, De las Nieves pointed out: “Blessed be God, I believe that my physique has helped me, and I always try to look my best to be able to continue doing La Chilindrina.”

Finally, the actress reiterated that she had already made peace with Roberto Gómez Fernández, son of Chespirito, and assured that she had already collaborated in the biographical series that the producer is preparing to honor her father.

“It’s already been done, right now I’m on break, I’m on a very nice rest that I really missed,” he concluded.

