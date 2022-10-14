Sports

Marcelo Gallardo’s imprint on River Plate | Video

Posted at 18:20 ET (22:20 GMT) Thursday, October 13, 2022

Marcelo Gallardo and an indelible mark on River Plate playing



3:15

Posted at 21:38 ET (01:38 GMT) Thursday, October 13, 2022

See the overwhelming rise of the water in the Iguazú Falls Park


1:02

Posted at 12:25 ET (16:25 GMT) Thursday, October 13, 2022

Marcelo Gallardo will no longer be River Plate coach


1:11

Posted at 20:23 ET (00:23 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022

In Argentina, a woman is murdered every 30 hours, says a study


5 o’clock

Posted at 20:21 ET (00:21 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022

How does having so many types of dollars affect the Argentine economy?


7:00

Posted at 16:25 ET (20:25 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022

A Mexican hunter dies after being attacked by a buffalo in Argentina


1:03

Posted at 17:31 ET (21:31 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Ángel Di María and Paulo Dybala could stay out of Qatar 2022


1:11

Posted at 15:58 ET (19:58 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Serious threats to the media in Rosario, Argentina


0:50

Posted at 19:46 ET (23:46 GMT) Friday, October 7, 2022

Varsky's testimony on the Gimnasia and Boca incidents


9:25

Posted at 16:52 ET (20:52 GMT) Friday, October 7, 2022

The testimony of the cameraman injured during the riots in Argentina


1:56

