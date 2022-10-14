Sports

Manny Machado’s stick to David Ortiz after Padres win over Dodgers in Game 2

Photo of CodeList CodeList5 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

MLB

Manny Machado sent a text message to David Ortiz to remember the words he issued in the preview of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

Ronald Ortega

By Ronald Ortega

Manny Machado
© Harry How | Getty ImagesManny Machado
Ronald Ortega

Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres star in a National League Division Series high caliber in MLB Postseason 2022, equaled to a victory after the recovery of Manny Machado and company at Dodger Stadium.

In the preview of the key, the troop led by Dave Roberts looks superior after the reflection of the regular season. In addition to winning more than 100 matches, they prevailed with full authority before Parentscreating a more than striking rivalry.

Justly, David Ortiz had given Dodgers as a favorite to prevail in the second match of the Division Series, but San Diego had opportune hitting that influenced to win, 5-3, and end the prediction of the Dominican legend.

Manny Machado’s message to David Ortiz

“And now that?”Machado told Ortiz through a text message, as revealed by ‘Big Papi’ himself during the Fox Sports television broadcast. Clearly, ‘Manny’ looks inspired after the victory, but the work is not done yet.

They must continue solidly and without making mistakes to have aspirations of leaving a fairly complete ninth like the Los Angeles Dodgers on the way. With the series tied, everything looks open for both organizations.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList5 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Juan Vargas gave a clear answer when asked by his farewell party as Pizarro

1 day ago

Haaland beats Luis Suárez’s goals in the Champions League and provokes a reaction from Guardiola that goes viral

1 week ago

The mysteries of the Haaland diet: Nutritionists uncover pros and cons

2 days ago

First confirmed drop! This Chivas player will not remain in the club for 2023

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button