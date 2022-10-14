Manny Machado’s stick to David Ortiz after Padres win over Dodgers in Game 2

Manny Machado sent a text message to David Ortiz to remember the words he issued in the preview of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres star in a National League Division Series high caliber in MLB Postseason 2022, equaled to a victory after the recovery of Manny Machado and company at Dodger Stadium.

In the preview of the key, the troop led by Dave Roberts looks superior after the reflection of the regular season. In addition to winning more than 100 matches, they prevailed with full authority before Parentscreating a more than striking rivalry.

Justly, David Ortiz had given Dodgers as a favorite to prevail in the second match of the Division Series, but San Diego had opportune hitting that influenced to win, 5-3, and end the prediction of the Dominican legend.

Manny Machado’s message to David Ortiz

“And now that?”Machado told Ortiz through a text message, as revealed by ‘Big Papi’ himself during the Fox Sports television broadcast. Clearly, ‘Manny’ looks inspired after the victory, but the work is not done yet.

They must continue solidly and without making mistakes to have aspirations of leaving a fairly complete ninth like the Los Angeles Dodgers on the way. With the series tied, everything looks open for both organizations.