Lorenzo Insigne speaks for the first time about the loss of his daughter: “She will be in our hearts”

One of the stellar signings of the 2022 MLS was the arrival of Lorenzo Insigne to Toronto F.C.since he arrived with the mission of raising up the BMO Field franchise and helping to return prominence to Canadian lands, but towards the end of the season he went through difficult times within his family and in recent days he spoke for the first time on the subject.

As reported by La Gazzeta dello Sport, Genny Darone, Insigne’s wife, suffered a miscarriage that led her to lose a six-month pregnancy in which they expected the arrival of a new offspring, so the Italian soccer player expressed the pain it means to go through such a difficult situation in the family environment.

“It is well known that I have had to deal with personal problems in recent weeks, but perhaps not everyone knows the reasons. So let me clarify that my wife and I have lost a daughter, who will remain in our hearts forever.”, said the historic former Napoli player from Italy at a press conference.

“We had a big family problem. It’s hard for me to explain because I don’t feel like it. We had a great loss with my wife and it was not easy. We try to move on, together as always. We have two other beautiful children, who allow us to move forward and we will always try to stay together, but she (her daughter) will always be in our thoughts.”.

Right now, the extreme left and the institution of Canada will have to think about coming back stronger for the 2023 campaign in the mls, since unfortunately for their cause they will have to see the Playoffs from a distance. “When I arrived I knew that it would be a difficult transition, but next year we will start together and we will be united. It will be a great season and we know we will win a lot next year”.